Cam Newton Trade Rumors: Latest on Chargers, Redskins' Interest, More

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Cam Newton era is over in Carolina.

On Tuesday, the Panthers gave the quarterback permission to seek trade partners as reports emerged that they had reached an agreement with free-agent signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.

While the Panthers are moving on from Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP insisted he did not want a trade to happen, saying the Panthers "forced" him into the decision (h/t Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic).

The 30-year-old made just two starts last year due to a foot injury after a 2018 season in which he was hampered by shoulder issues.

The relative unknowns with respect to Newton's health are likely what led to the decision to move on from the former No. 1 overall pick, though he maintains he is "healthy and highly motivated" to prove he can be a capable starter in the NFL, according to NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly.

In any case, the Panthers will likely look to move Newton or cut him. Fortunately for the player, the former appears more likely given the number of teams still looking at quarterbacks this offseason.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding Newton.

Chargers Interested After Missing on Tom Brady?

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the final teams in the running to sign Tom Brady prior to his reported agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At present, the Chargers find themselves without a starting quarterback after moving on from Philip Rivers, who signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

But L.A. might be a team to watch in the market for Newton.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported a team source said Newton's availability "makes things more interesting," and the Chargers could move for him while retaining cap space to make a run at the best free agents still available.

Of course, they will not give up the No. 6 overall pick and might still elect to draft a quarterback with that selection anyway. But depending on Carolina's asking price, the Chargers have some of the draft capital which might be necessary to get a deal done. They own top picks in all seven rounds, and it is plausible they could trade their second- or third-rounder in addition to future compensation.

Newton might also be a natural fit alongside multi-dimensional running back Austin Ekeler and star wideout Keenan Allen. Plus, the Chargers have made a concerted effort to upgrade the offensive line.

The final detail is the fact Newton will be on an expiring contract this year, per Spotrac. That might be the make-or-break detail in any potential deal, given his injury history and the tentativeness of signing him to an extension.

Redskins Will 'Wait and See'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins were hoping rookie Dwayne Haskins would show out after he took over as the starting quarterback in Week 9.

However, the former Ohio State star went 2-5 in seven starts, averaging just 6.7 yards gained per pass attempt and posting a 76.7 quarterback rating. Naturally, this led to some discussion about whether he is the signal-caller of the future in Washington.

While trading for Newton might present an opportunity to upgrade under center, Anderson reported the Redskins are taking a "wait and see" approach in order to gauge his market.

While the Chargers might feel they have the roster to compete in 2020 should they trade for Newton, the Redskins are still likely to be in rebuilding mode. In that regard, it might make more sense for Washington to exhibit some patience with Haskins, especially if they are keen on young players, as Anderson noted.

It is also worth noting Newton will be 31 in May and might be nearing the end of his prime. Those factors seem to make it unlikely the Redskins would pull the trigger on any deal, although Washington majority owner Dan Snyder has presided over his fair share of head-scratchers.

Newton Did Not Expect to be Traded

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Joseph Person of The Athletic reported a source close to Newton said the player had met with Panthers owner David Tepper multiple times through the offseason and the indications were that they would retain him.

This is in line with the quarterback's comments about the Panthers essentially "forcing" him out the door, though it is not necessarily on par with some of Tepper's past comments.

In February, Tepper questioned just how healthy Newton was. He said: "Is he healthy? Tell me that and then we can talk." That does not sound like someone who is overly confident about the future of his star quarterback.

Even if Newton expected to remain with the Panthers, a separation might be best for both sides. Given Tepper's uncertainty and the fact that the Panthers will employ a rookie head coach in Matt Rhule, the team might simply have desire a fresh start. They will get that with Bridgewater, even at the expense of one of their most beloved players of the last decade.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.