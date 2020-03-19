Ranking the NFL's Worst Early 2020 Free-Agency Moves

0 of 10

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Free agency is a pressure cooker. Nearly every NFL offseason brings with it a sense of promise as well as a sense of fear.

Organizations have to take a number of things into account when constructing offers for some of the best players on the market: total value, guaranteed money, fit, positional precedent (which positions make the most money) and a host of others.

All these considerations—paired with the demand for players at certain positions—can cause front offices to make questionable decisions.

Contracts are a messy business, and every player wants to be appropriately valued. But sometimes teams go overboard, such as when the San Francisco 49ers threw $54 million at Kwon Alexander last offseason.

Here we present the worst early free-agency moves of 2020. This list was organized in terms of projected future production versus contract value and also took into account opportunity cost, injury history and positional context.