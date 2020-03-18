Chris Harris Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cowboys, Raiders, More Interested Teams

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 18, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Chris Harris Jr. #25 of the Denver Broncos walks on the field before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

With free agency's signing period officially open at noon ET on Wednesday, former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is still looking for a new home. 

While there has been a bit of recruitment from players on the Kansas City Chiefs, they don't appear to be the team in the lead for the 30-year-old. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders have the front offices showing interest in Harris. 

The Bills have been on a bit of a spending spree to begin free agency. On Monday they traded for wideout Stefon Diggs from Minnesota. That was only an appetizer for Tuesday's action, when the Bills agreed to terms with edge rusher Mario Addison, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, defensive end Quinton Jefferson and cornerback Josh Norman.

Whether or not Buffalo remains interested in Harris after giving Norman a reported one-year, $6 million deal remains to be seen, but with the AFC East up for grabs as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appears headed to Tampa Bay, Buffalo hasn't been shy about beefing up their roster. 

That hasn't exactly been the case with the New York Jets, another AFC East team that's hopeful its window to contend is just opening. The team clearly has a need at cornerback but as of Tuesday night had only agreed to terms with three offensive linemen. 

Dallas already has depth at cornerback with Chidobe Awuzie, Byron Jones and Deante Burton. That the Cowboys had to give major paydays to QB Dak Prescott, wideout Amari Cooper, linebacker Sean Lee and tight end Blake Jarwin doesn't help much for Harris' prospects of agreeing to a deal with Jerry Jones. Spotrac predicts Harris will sign for $11 million per season. If all of those deals go through, the Cowboys will be looking at $28.1 million in salary cap space. 

Video Play Button

Of course, there are the two teams Denver would prefer Harris avoid: AFC West rivals Las Vegas and Kansas City. 

Chiefs fans have long been tortured by Harris' play with the Broncos, but the University of Kansas alum would have little trouble winning over fans of the reigning Super Bowl champs. KC has the need but not the money to lock Harris in. The team only has a few hundred thousand dollars left to play with under the cap. 

As for the Raiders, Las Vegas has an estimated $33.6 million under the cap and has already made splashes by agreeing to deals with safety Jeff Heath, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive end Carl Nassib—to say nothing of quarterback Marcus Mariota and tight end Jason Witten. 

Whoever ends up winning the Harris sweepstakes is getting a four-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion. Harris also has his eyes set on playing for five more years to finish putting together a Hall of Fame resume. 

The cornerback told TMZ Sports he thinks he needs just about 15 more interceptions and two more Pro Bowls to make a call from Canton a reality. 

Reported deals via NFL.com's free-agency tracker.

Related

    @MikeFreemanNFL: Bucs Just Became a SB Contender

    Although he's not perfect anymore, there's still a championship or two left in his arm

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @MikeFreemanNFL: Bucs Just Became a SB Contender

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Brady, Bucs Agree to Deal 🚨

    Former Pats QB has agreed in principle to deal with Bucs worth about $30M a year (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Brady, Bucs Agree to Deal 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady’s New WR Weapons 🔥

    TB12 will have plenty of firepower next season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady’s New WR Weapons 🔥

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucs Schedule in 2020 👀

    Mahomes, Rodgers, Brees among loaded schedule Brady will face in his new uniform 📆

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs Schedule in 2020 👀

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report