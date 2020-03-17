Giants Rumors: Ex-Bears Pass-Rusher Leonard Floyd Interests NY After Release

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly among the teams interested in linebacker Leonard Floyd, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 2016 No. 9 overall pick was released by the Chicago Bears Tuesday after four years with the team.

Garafolo noted the Bears traded up in the draft to select Floyd ahead of the Giants. New York used the No. 10 selection to take cornerback Eli Apple, who was traded away in 2018.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY added the Giants "loved" both Floyd and eventual No. 8 pick Jack Conklin and "everybody knew it."

They now have a chance to sign the linebacker after four up-and-down seasons in the NFL.

Floyd had seven sacks in just 12 games during his first year in the league, but he had only 11.5 sacks in the next three years combined. He started all 16 games last season but finished with only 40 tackles and three sacks.

The 27-year-old has shown the ability to affect the opposing offense, totaling 15 hurries and eight quarterback knockdowns last season, per Pro Football Reference. He has shown he can get into the backfield even when he doesn't end up with a sack.

Adding his work in coverage, Floyd has proved to be a valuable player for a defense. It simply wasn't enough to justify the $13.2 million salary he would've earned from the Bears in 2020.

The Giants are seemingly willing to take a chance on him, but there could be a lot of interest on the open market.