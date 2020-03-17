Buccaneers' Updated Depth Chart After Tom Brady's Reported Contract

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

OK, let's all take a deep breath and say this together so we can start getting used to it: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Still weird? OK, let's do it again: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, that's exactly the world we're headed toward with Brady set to sign with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Brady announced his departure from New England earlier Tuesday.

"I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career," Brady said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Chargers were considered Brady's other top suitor. Brady's arrival means the departure of Jameis Winston, who is also a free agent beginning Wednesday.

Here is a look at a projected offensive depth chart for the Bucs:

QB: Tom Brady / Ryan Griffin

RB: Ronald Jones II / Dare Ogunbowale / T.J. Logan

WR: Mike Evans / Chris Godwin / Justin Watson / Scott Miller / Spencer Schnell

TE: OJ Howard / Cameron Brate / Antony Auclair / Tanner Hudson

The Buccaneers targeted Brady as coach Bruce Arians looked to find a steadier quarterback than Winston, who had the tendency to look like the best and worst quarterback in football on the same drive. Winston led the NFL with 5,109 yards and threw 33 touchdowns but added 30 picks as frustration grew with his inconsistency.



That said, it's fair to wonder if Brady actually gives the Buccaneers a higher ceiling for 2020. Winston is 16 years younger than Brady and had flashes that showed top-five quarterback potential. Brady spent most of the last half of 2019 looking like a player every bit his age (42).

Brady had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career in 2019, throwing for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions. His real slippage came with his accuracy (60.8 percent), which was his worst since 2013. Only once in his final eight games of 2019 did Brady complete 60 percent of his passes.

While incompletions are better than interceptions, Brady's deep-ball accuracy has been waning for years. The Patriots offense has adjusted to Brady's age by prioritizing checkdowns that are typically not part of Arians' offense.

The risk here is a lot higher than the name value suggests.