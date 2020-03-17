Colts' Updated Depth Chart After Philip Rivers' Reported 1-Year, $25M Contract

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to contend this season after reportedly adding Philip Rivers on a one-year deal, $25 million deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With the roster around him, this team could be dangerous in 2020.

After reaching the division round of the playoffs after the 2018 season, Indianapolis had high expectations last year until Andrew Luck shockingly retired in late August.

Jacoby Brissett performed admirably at quarterback, but Rivers represents an upgrade as an eight-time Pro Bowler who has topped 4,000 yards in 11 different seasons. The 38-year-old had a down year in 2019 but still totaled 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passes.

Brissett had 2,942 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and only completed 60.9 percent of his attempts.

Rivers represents a much better passing threat who can take advantage of a deep selection of skill players going into 2020.

Colts Depth Chart

QB: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer

RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins

WR: T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell

TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

The best part of the move to the Colts for Rivers—aside from reuniting with head coach Frank Reich—is the offensive line, which should be one of the best in the NFL.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo re-signed on a two-year deal while Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and others will help provide a lot of protection for the quarterback.

There should also be balance at running back with Marlon Mack coming off his first 1,000-yard season. Nyheim Hines will also be valuable after catching 44 passes last season out of the backfield, potentially filling the Austin Ekeler/Danny Woodhead/Darren Sproles role alongside Rivers.

Indianapolis has more decisions to make this offseason, whether to re-sign receivers Devin Funchess, Dontrelle Inman and Chester Rogers or tight end Eric Ebron. Still, T.Y. Hilton could be in line for a huge 2020 season if he can take advantage of Rivers' deep passing ability.

Zach Pascal is coming off a strong year while Parris Campbell has loads of upside as a 2019 second-round pick.

The Colts could add another weapon in free agency or through the draft, potentially a larger pass-catcher to replace Ebron's role near the red zone, but the offense is set up for success going forward.

Rivers doesn't have Brissett's mobility and he is more likely to throw interceptions, but his arm talent should help Indianapolis become one of the top offenses in the NFL next year.