Patriots Rumors: NE Loves Jarrett Stidham After Tom Brady's Exit

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly have faith in quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

On Tuesday, franchise legend Tom Brady officially parted ways with the only NFL franchise he's ever known, but New England loves his backup under center, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager:

"They love Jarrett Stidham. They love the future of Jarrett Stidham. They also love the salary of Jarrett Stidham, he'll make about $600,000 next year as a fourth-round pick. If you look at the way they want to build this team, they can now explore all options. I think the Brady situation, it was not something they could figure out at the witching hour."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.