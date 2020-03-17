Patriots Rumors: NE Loves Jarrett Stidham After Tom Brady's Exit

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 17, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 1: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots jogs onto the field before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Patriots 28-22. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly have faith in quarterback Jarrett Stidham. 

On Tuesday, franchise legend Tom Brady officially parted ways with the only NFL franchise he's ever known, but New England loves his backup under center, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager: 

"They love Jarrett Stidham. They love the future of Jarrett Stidham. They also love the salary of Jarrett Stidham, he'll make about $600,000 next year as a fourth-round pick. If you look at the way they want to build this team, they can now explore all options. I think the Brady situation, it was not something they could figure out at the witching hour."

                                                                                                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Raiders Signing Jason Witten

    Ex-Cowboys TE will sign 1-year, $4.75M deal with Vegas after 16 seasons in Dallas

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Raiders Signing Jason Witten

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Colts Signing Philip Rivers

    Indy agrees to 1-year, $25M deal with 8-time Pro Bowl QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Colts Signing Philip Rivers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Trades That Could Still Happen 👀

    Nothing seems unrealistic anymore

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Biggest Trades That Could Still Happen 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Move On from Jenkins

    Philly announces team will not exercise 2020 option for 3-time Pro-Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Move On from Jenkins

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report