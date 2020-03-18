Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Cowboys Interest, More

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Several big-name free agents are off the market, but Jadeveon Clowney is still looking to join that group.

Through two days of the negotiation window, the edge-rusher remains unsigned. While he's attracted some interest on the free-agent market, one marquee franchise should probably be ruled out.

Although speculation has connected Clowney to the Dallas Cowboys, it would be wise to temper any expectations. Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated cited a source who said the Cowboys are out on Clowney "unless the price comes way down."

Driving the point home, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted the team has not expressed interest in Clowney.

Perhaps he'll be headed to a different NFC East organization.

Art Stapleton of The Record reported the New York Giants are in pursuit of Clowney. The Giants at least have enough cap space to make a legitimate run at signing him.

That, however, is part of the issue.

Clowney wants a massive deal after a 2019 campaign with 31 tackles, four forced fumbles and three sacks. While that's nowhere close to elite production, his impact goes beyond the box score. Exactly how much is a subjective answer, but Clowney has the chance to demand huge money as a free agent.

ESPN's Dan Graziano previously said Clowney is looking for a contract with an annual value in the $20 million range.

That number is likely the primary reason Dallas—which recently committed $50-plus million in 2020 to Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper—hasn't expressed much interest at this time.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com said the New York Jets have been in contact, and the Seahawks would like to bring Clowney back, but not at the asking price. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously noted Seattle's interest in keeping Clowney.

Since the Seahawks traded for him shortly before the 2019 season, that's no surprise. Seattle has already put resources into Clowney, and watching him leave immediately would be disappointing.

Either way, however, a decision isn't expected soon.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, an answer of Clowney's future may not arrive for "some time, days maybe."

True, he has a limited number of options at his current demand. But all it takes is one team to provide that offer, and Clowney will become the latest high-priced free agent off the market.

