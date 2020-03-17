Bucs GM Confirms Tom Brady Contract Talks: We're Waiting Just Like Everyone Else

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht confirmed the team is interested in free-agent quarterback Tom Brady and that the two parties spoke Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"We're waiting to see what Tom decides just like everybody else," Licht said, per Schefter.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported the Los Angeles Chargers have heard "nothing" from Brady's representatives about his final decision.

The future Hall of Famer announced Tuesday he doesn't intend to re-sign with the New England Patriots.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

