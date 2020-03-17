Patriots Rumors: NE Has a Plan to Replace Tom Brady After QB's Announcement

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are renowned for their strategic approach—which has resulted in six Super Bowl titles since the start of this century—and that mindset won't change with Tom Brady leaving.

"The Patriots have a plan," ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday, regarding how the organization will replace the 42-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Brady announced his decision to leave the Patriots, with whom he has played his entire 20-year NFL career, Tuesday morning:

New England has Jarrett Stidham, drafted in the fourth round last year, and Cody Kessler under contract at quarterback.

