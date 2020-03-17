NFL Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors, Predictions on Where Big Names Will Land

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The NFL's "legal tampering" window has now been open a full 24 hours. The first day of unofficial free agency brought some unsurprising moves—like the Dallas Cowboys re-signing Amari Cooper—and a few shockers.

Exactly no one predicted the Houston Texans trading away DeAndre Hopkins for a second-round pick, running back David Johnson and his inflated contract.

What sort of wackiness might Day 2 have in store? We don't know, but we do know what the rumor mill is suggesting. Here, we'll run down some of the latest free-agency buzz.

Brady Sweepstakes Could Be Down to Two, But Quick Decision Unlikely

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in free agency this offseason. We can say "former" in Brady's case, because the six-time champion and the Patriots have announced that they are parting ways.

"I had hoped would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after another Super Bowl championship," owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "...Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality."

With Brady officially out of New England, the market for him could be down to just a couple of teams. The Tennessee Titans are out after re-signing Ryan Tannehill, and the Oakland Raiders may be out after adding Marcus Mariota to back-up and/or compete with Darek Carr.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers remain in the Brady sweepstakes, though the Michigan product may not make a decision today:

Both the Chargers and the Buccaneers feature weapons that could appeal to Brady. However, a return to California—he grew up in San Mateo—might be even more appealing.

Prediction: Brady signs with the Chargers

Colts Closing in on Rivers?

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

While Brady could be the next starting quarterback for the Chargers, their former quarterback, Philip Rivers, is still trying to navigate the free-agent market.

Fortunately for the 38-year-old, his next destination could present itself shortly. According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, the Indianapolis Colts are closing in on a deal with Rivers:

Rivers would make a lot of sense for Indianapolis. He's experienced, he is a competitive leader and he can be a terrific mentor for whomever the Colts tab to be his successor. He also won't be Jacoby Brissett, the 2019 starter Indianapolis seems to have lost faith in.

"The jury is still out," general manager Chris Ballard said of Brissett, per ESPN's Mike Wells.

The Colts also make a lot of sense for Rivers. They have a strong offensive line anchored by All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson and the recently-re-signed Anthony Castonzo. They also have a strong running game led by Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines, a No. 1 receiver in T.Y. Hilton and an offensive head coach in Frank Reich.

Though he didn't go as far as to say that a deal is imminent, The Athletic's Stephen Holder reported that Rivers is indeed Indianapolis' No. 1 target.

Expect a deal to come together sooner than later.

Prediction: Rivers signs with Indianapolis.

Carolina Interested in Bridgewater

With Brady and Rivers should both be viewed as short-term options, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has more long-term potential. The Louisville product is just 27 years old and is far removed from the 2016 leg injury that nearly ended his career. He went 5-0 as a starter with the Saints this past season.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Carolina Panthers have "very strong" interest in Bridgewater:

Now, the Panthers showing interest in Bridgewater isn't surprising. New offensive coordinator Joe Brady was an assistant with New Orleans when Bridgewater arrived there in 2018. Of course, Carolina does have Cam Newton under contract for another season—at the moment, anyway. The Panthers announced that they are working with Newton on a trade.

"We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts," general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Panthers do not have a specific trade partner in mind:

Brady's presence as the offensive coordinator could be the piece that lures Bridgewater to Carolina—though the presence of players like Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore can't hurt. The Patriots are also interested in him, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, so the chase for Bridgewater could get very interesting very soon.

Prediction: Bridgewater signs with Carolina.