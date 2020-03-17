Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: Latest Free-Agent Buzz on Bears, More

Butch Dill/Associated Press

We're close to a children's fairytale nickname in the NFL. Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly nearing a deal with the Chicago Bears, and the "Teddy Bear" dream may soon become reality.

But Teddy B has suitors, including his last team, the New Orleans Saints, and some other organizations that are likely to be making inquiries (e.g. the Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots). Bridgewater is an obvious intrigue in this quarterback free-agent class. Since his rookie year, he boasts a 16-6 record and an impressive redemption arc as he returned to health and filled in admirably for an injured Drew Brees in 2019.

Filling in for Brees, Bridgewater posted a 5-0 record and nine touchdowns to just two interceptions on a quality 67.9 percent completion rate, ending the year with a 99.1 quarterback rating. The Bears have an obvious need for a quarterback who can at least compete with Mitch Trubisky for the starting job (and likely take it).

Chicago boasts stacked defense and some impressive playmakers on offense, but Trubisky didn't take the steps the team wanted to see in his third year, as he regressed across most categories.

In contrast to Bridgewater, Trubisky posted an 8-7 record, 17 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while hitting on just 63.2 percent of his throws. It was fewer interceptions than the season prior, but his inability to consistently hit on passes led to an 83.0 quarterback rating and salivating opposing secondaries.

As noted by NBC Sports' Mike Florio, "talks are underway" with Bridgewater and the Bears—confirming suspicions that Chicago may be prepared to move on from the man known as Biscuit, should he prove unable to win out a position battle in the offseason.

Still, it's not cemented that Teddy Bear becomes Bridgewater's next great nickname following Touchdown Teddy. He has been linked to other teams, including the Saints (per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler). But, perhaps most importantly, the Bears seem to be actively courting signal-callers.



The Athletic's Michael Lombardi noted the team's interest in trading for Nick Foles, while ESPN's Ed Weder has also heard the team is linked to Andy Dalton. In a fitting embodiment of the amount of information and misinformation out there during moments of hectic NFL player movement, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has surmised that Bridgewater is less likely than the team's other interests.

Bridgewater is a competent quarterback, and that places him near the front of Chicago's list. He's not Tom Brady, making him less enticing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's less exciting than some of the quarterback prospects in this year's draft, making him a short-term fix in Los Angeles. But he has all the makings of a winning football player, and the Bears have the roster to take advantage of that.