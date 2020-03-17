Fun Fantasy Baseball Team Names for Your 2020 MLB League

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Silly fantasy team names aren't for everybody. Many might not even enjoy them. But all that matters is the spark of joy you get from forcing those haters to cringe as they look at the team name beating them on the virtual scoreboard.

Puns and dad jokes offer some sort of superstitious mojo. And we're here to help you annoy your opponents into submission.

An obvious, established team name that's bothered many a foe is "Acuna Matata," based on the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna Matata, what a wonderful name. Acuna Matata, of the Atlanta Braves. It means scoring flurries and the best of your plays.

Incredibly annoying. And incredibly satisfying to bother your league-mates with.

There's just something so tangibly precious about talking trash to an opponent who just lost to your corny crew. We want you to be able to experience that joy, so we've compiled some of the top fantasy baseball team names for 2020 MLB leagues.

Fun Fantasy Baseball Team Names:

Ordered by player's average draft position.

You Make Me Wanna Trout

Big Acuna

Lindor's Truffles

Juan-cut Gems

Cole World

Ice Trea

Beef Rendon

Jessica Albies

Machado About Nothing

Corbin Your Enthusiasm

Marte McFly

Gallovanting With Joey

We Are Phamily

Snell Ya' Later

Hader? I Hardly Know Her

Jacobim T. Realmugato

Darvish Is My Command

Bentinended Consequences

You might notice a wide array of source material. Just look at consensus No. 1 fantasy pick, Mike Trout. You can recall the 1959 iconic song "You Make Me Wanna Shout" by the Isley Brothers to pay homage to the centerpiece of your team.

From referencing the Indonesian popular dish, beef rendang, to the greatest film villain of all time: Zoolander's Mugato, this list should cover your bare necessities (unfortunately, no Jungle Book pun stands out at the moment).

For good measure, here are some generic options if you ever want to play it safer: