NFL Draft 2020: Where Jordan Love and More QBs Are Selected in Latest Mocks

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts slightly changed the landscape of the first round of the 2020 NFL draft with a trade they completed Monday.

Originally set to pick at No. 13 in the opening round, they traded that selection to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The 49ers now own the No. 13 and No. 31 picks in the draft while the Colts' first selection won't come until No. 34, the second pick of the second round.

That deal could also have an impact on when the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class come off the board. The Colts may have selected one at No. 13. The 49ers likely won't as they have Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter.

It shouldn't affect when LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are selected, though. All three should be top-10 picks, with the Heisman Trophy winner probably going to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1.

Here's a look at what mock drafts are predicting for when other quarterbacks could come off the board.

Jordan Love, Utah State

There's a chance Jordan Love gets selected in the top 10, but that likely only happens if there are any injury concerns regarding Tagovailoa. Otherwise, the Utah State star will likely be on the board for a bit as teams that don't need quarterbacks pass on him to fill other roster holes.

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson released a three-round mock draft Monday, and although it came out before the Colts-49ers trade, he didn't have Indianapolis taking a quarterback at No. 13 anyway. He projects Love to be selected by Miami at No. 18.

Wilson predicts the Dolphins to not draft a quarterback at No. 5, which leaves Tagovailoa to go to the Chargers at No. 6 and Herbert to the Panthers at No. 7. He thinks Miami may have to trade up from No. 18 if it wants to secure Love, but in this case, he has the Aggies quarterback falling to this spot.

Some don't have Love going as high. The Draft Wire's Luke Easterling has the 21-year-old going to the Patriots at No. 23, perhaps becoming the successor to Tom Brady.

Jacob Eason, Washington

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Could there be five quarterbacks selected in the first round of this year's draft? NFL.com's Chad Reuter is predicting that to happen, and Jacob Eason would be the last one to come off the board on the opening night.

Reuter is projecting the 22-year-old to go to the Saints at the No. 24 pick. It would be a selection for the future, as Drew Brees is likely to return to New Orleans for the 2020 season. However, Teddy Bridgewater will likely sign with a new team in free agency, so Eason could be the veteran's backup.

If the Saints don't draft Eason, he could fall to the second round. Wilson has the former Washington quarterback going to the Buccaneers at the No. 45 overall selection.

But it would make sense for New Orleans to draft Eason so it can prepare him as Brees' successor and give him a year to develop and learn from one of the NFL's best.

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

It appears Jalen Hurts could be coming off the board late on the second day of the draft, with multiple mocks having him selected in the third round. That's higher than some would have predicted before he went to Oklahoma for his final college season and had a terrific year for the Sooners.

Wilson has the 21-year-old being drafted by the Colts with the No. 75 pick. That could happen even if Indianapolis signs a veteran quarterback (such as Philip Rivers) during free agency, as teams may not want Hurts to be their starter in 2020 and instead give him time to develop.

Reuter is predicting a similar situation, as he has Hurts selected by the Steelers with the No. 104 pick, the final selection of the third round. If that happens, he could serve as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger before potentially taking over as the starter down the line.

Hurts flashed his potential throughout his college days, and although he likely won't be a starter to begin his NFL career, his time could come in future seasons.