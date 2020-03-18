The Best NFL Draft Fits After Early Free-Agent Action

The Best NFL Draft Fits After Early Free-Agent ActionMarch 18, 2020
Technically, NFL free agency hasn't started. And yet unofficially, the majority of the top names on the open market have already found homes for 2020.
Throw in several blockbuster trades and the NFL landscape has been completely shaken up in the last 24 hours.
How does that impact April's draft? Here are eight team-prospect fits that have become particularly glaring and appropriate considering recent market events.
San Francisco 49ers: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb
Following a Monday trade that landed them the No. 13 overall pick from the Indianapolis Colts, the San Francisco 49ers are now very much in contention for one of the draft's top wide receivers. And while the 49ers have plenty of depth at that position, they lacked a true No. 1 weapon in the passing game in 2019.
If they have a shot at CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III or Jerry Jeudy, they have to take it. And if they fear all three top-tier receiver prospects will be off the board in the top 12, they should even consider using their No. 31 overall selection to move up.
Why Lamb in particular? His hands appear to be more NFL-ready than his aforementioned counterparts, and Bleacher Report draft guru Matt Miller has Jeudy so high on his big board that Lamb might be the more realistic target in the No. 13 spot.
That said, it's essentially a toss-up with Ruggs, whose game-changing speed could help an offense that hasn't been able to consistently get that out of Marquise Goodwin.
Minnesota Vikings: LSU WR Justin Jefferson
When they agreed to deal standout starting receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, the Minnesota Vikings strongly indicated that they want in on this draft's dazzling wide receiver class. And while they're unlikely to land one of the top few wideouts in the top half of the first-round, they now have an extra first-round pick with which to work.
With the 22nd and 25th selections, the Vikes should closely monitor Clemson's Tee Higgins and LSU's Justin Jefferson, both of whom should be available within that range and would be an ideal candidate to immediately replace Diggs.
Of the two, Jefferson looks as though he's ready to make a quicker impact for a team that can't afford to wait out a long developmental process. Higgins was productive the last couple of years at Clemson, but he's less polished than Jefferson, who tore up the SEC with 111 catches, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Houston Texans: TCU WR Jalen Reagor
The Houston Texans are now without a first-round pick and a No. 1 wide receiver, which likely means they'll be looking to land an immediate replacement for DeAndre Hopkins with one of their two second-round selections.
They know that's likely to be a hotspot for receivers in one of the most talented wideout classes ever, and the one name that immediately comes to mind is born-and-raised Texas kid Jalen Reagor.
By no means would Reagor be able to step in and fill the shoes left behind by Hopkins, whom they shockingly traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. But Miller essentially ranks the TCU product as a mid-second-round pick, and his top-end playmaking ability is exactly what the Texans need as they move on from Hopkins.
Dude is a burner with a nose for splash plays, and he should be ready to make an impact right away with Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller making it easier on him.
Indianapolis Colts: Utah State QB Jordan Love
Any notion that the Indianapolis Colts might be in on one of the draft's top-tier quarterback prospects was extinguished the moment Indy general manager Chris Ballard stunned the football world by trading his first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers.
But Ballard is exceptional at his job, and now you have to wonder if this means he prefers a second-tier quarterback who might be up for grabs late in Round 1 or even early in Round 2. The Colts possess two of the first 12 picks in the second round, so there's room for them to move up and down the board. And now that they've filled a major hole on defense with the addition of DeForest Buckner, they can operate a little more freely on draft night(s).
Enter intriguing Utah State product Jordan Love, who has remarkable arm talent, mobility and athleticism but will likely need time to develop and work out kinks at the NFL level.
Indianapolis is "finalizing a deal" with veteran Philip Rivers, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, but the 38-year-old has to be considered only a bridge quarterback at this point in his career. His presence would give the Colts an opportunity to bring the intriguing but flawed Love along slowly.
It's entirely possible the 21-year-old will be long gone before the Colts have a shot at him, as it continues to be tough to get a feel for his draft floor and ceiling. But Love to the Colts is certainly still within the realm of possibility, and you'd imagine the team would have a hard time passing on an opportunity to add him to the fray.
Dallas Cowboys: Florida CB CJ Henderson
With the Dallas Cowboys clearly focused on retaining top offensive weapons Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, the departure of top cornerback Byron Jones was widely seen as a fait accompli. But now that it's official, Dallas should be locked in on a defensive back with its first-round draft pick.
But Jerry Jones hasn't used a first-round pick on a pure safety in nearly two decades, so the more likely first-round target for Dallas is a corner who can line up outside opposite new top cover man Chidobe Awuzie with Jourdan Lewis in the slot.
And because they probably won't have a shot at Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, Florida product CJ Henderson makes the most sense. He's a polished cover corner with 27 SEC starts under his belt and a strong nose for the ball, and he has the length and technique to contribute right away both outside and in the slot.
Assuming he's available to the Cowboys in the No. 17 spot, this is a no-brainer.
Carolina Panthers: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah
The Carolina Panthers might have a shot at Jeff Okudah with the No. 7 overall pick, and with top corner James Bradberry gone in free agency, they should be focusing on the highly touted cover man out of Ohio State.
Okudah has the look of a legitimate shutdown corner, which is Carolina's biggest need considering the state of the secondary. The Panthers are pretty much barren at outside corner beyond 2018 second-round pick Donte Jackson, who has yet to fully emerge in coverage.
They're signing Teddy Bridgewater to succeed Cam Newton at quarterback, the offense is in good shape beyond that, and they've invested heavily in the defensive front. But with Bradberry now a New York Giant and Luke Kuechly retired, they have to add another high-quality player in the back seven.
Okudah is the best player available in that area. The Panthers just have to hope he doesn't come off the board in the first six picks, but a trade up shouldn't be ruled out.
New England Patriots: Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet
The New England Patriots now officially need a quarterback, and they might go that route with their first-round pick if not in free agency. But the Pats need to add more weapons in support of whoever is under center in 2020.
Considering that top free-agent tight ends Austin Hooper (signed by the Cleveland Browns) and Hunter Henry (tagged by the Los Angeles Chargers) are off the market, the draft might be New England's only way to properly replace the retired Rob Gronkowski.
The Pats have three third-round picks at their disposal, which should give them the opportunity to navigate the Day 2 draft board to land Cole Kmet. The Notre Dame product is Miller's top-ranked tight end and a likely second- or third-round selection.
He's got the frame and ball skills to immediately become an ideal security blanket in the NFL, and it appears that's exactly what New England will need.
Las Vegas Raiders: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III
This is just too perfect.
The cartoonishly fast Henry Ruggs III would be former Raiders owner Al Davis' dream prospect, and the team remains in desperate need of a No. 1 receiver after missing out on Amari Cooper (reportedly returning to Dallas) and A.J. Green (tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals) in the early stages of free agency.
Ruggs might be gone before Las Vegas is on the clock in the No. 12 spot, which is why Jeudy and Lamb have to be considered prime options as well. And an argument can even be made that with Derek Carr at quarterback and the speedy Tyrell Williams already on the roster, a bigger target like Lamb makes more sense than another burner.
But Ruggs isn't a one-trick pony—he also has great hands and strong route-running skills—and the Raiders are likely to prefer his game-breaking big-play ability as they move into their new home.