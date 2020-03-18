The Best NFL Draft Fits After Early Free-Agent Action

4 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Any notion that the Indianapolis Colts might be in on one of the draft's top-tier quarterback prospects was extinguished the moment Indy general manager Chris Ballard stunned the football world by trading his first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers.

But Ballard is exceptional at his job, and now you have to wonder if this means he prefers a second-tier quarterback who might be up for grabs late in Round 1 or even early in Round 2. The Colts possess two of the first 12 picks in the second round, so there's room for them to move up and down the board. And now that they've filled a major hole on defense with the addition of DeForest Buckner, they can operate a little more freely on draft night(s).

Enter intriguing Utah State product Jordan Love, who has remarkable arm talent, mobility and athleticism but will likely need time to develop and work out kinks at the NFL level.

Indianapolis is "finalizing a deal" with veteran Philip Rivers, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, but the 38-year-old has to be considered only a bridge quarterback at this point in his career. His presence would give the Colts an opportunity to bring the intriguing but flawed Love along slowly.

It's entirely possible the 21-year-old will be long gone before the Colts have a shot at him, as it continues to be tough to get a feel for his draft floor and ceiling. But Love to the Colts is certainly still within the realm of possibility, and you'd imagine the team would have a hard time passing on an opportunity to add him to the fray.