A 'Hater's Guide' to the 2020 MLB Season

San Diego Padres: Manny Machado not living up to his contract

San Diego's big Manny Machado splash was supposed to mark the franchise's determination to transform from perennial losers to winners in short order. The Padres already had one of the best farm systems in baseball, and Machado's arrival was thought to be a catalyst in the makeover process.

Initially, things seemed to go according to plan. Machado broke out of an early slump to post an .850 OPS in May, and then he hit 11 homers and had a 1.064 OPS in June, all while playing exceptional defense at third base. But things got ugly. Machado was still solid in July, but he posted a woeful .626 OPS in August and hit just .193 in September as the Friars finished 70-92.

General manager A.J. Preller and owner Ron Fowler are committed to winning. They acquired Tommy Pham and re-signed Craig Stammen. But the Friars will struggle to score—and thus struggle to win—if Machado is not a run-producer.

Colorado Rockies: Nolan Arenado is still unhappy, demands trade

There was a point when a Nolan Arenado trade seemed all but certain. The superstar third baseman said he felt "disrespected" by general manager Jeff Bridich in January, citing an offseason of inactivity even after the club won just 71 games in 2019.

The Rockies have stuck with Arenado, though that could change if they don't win in a hurry to start the season. Colorado can ill afford to leave its star player unhappy, especially because he has an opt-out clause following the 2021 season that would allow him to become a free agent.

Yes, Arenado would be leaving $164 million on the table, but he could almost certainly surpass that number if he reenters the market.

This is all a way of saying it might be best for the Rockies and Arenado to part ways, in the event he is still unhappy and the team is not winning. Of course, Bridich would look foolish in the process, and it would upset the fanbase.

San Francisco Giants: Farhan Zaidi tries to buy at the trade deadline

The Giants were going to be sellers at the 2019 trade deadline. Then, all of a sudden, they rattled off wins in 16 of their first 19 games in July. Suddenly, they were back in the NL wild-card race, and Farhan Zaidi—in his first year as president of baseball operations—retained the beloved Madison Bumgarner and star closer Will Smith in the hopes of making a playoff run.

Of course, that run never happened. The Giants cascaded out of the playoff race, finishing 22-32. Bumgarner signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Smith going to the Braves. It was a tough ending to one of the most successful decades in franchise history. Still, the Giants might be competitive in 2020.

While he performed terribly in spring training, Johnny Cueto could give the rotation a lift. Plus, the Giants also have a group of talented position players. But even if they are competitive, Zaidi should refrain from buying at the deadline. The Giants do not have the farm or the money to go after big names, and they won't beat the Dodgers in the NL West. Zaidi could endanger the future of the franchise if he gets greedy.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Bumgarner is a disaster

Bumgarner headed to the desert by agreeing to a five-year, $85 million contract with the Diamondbacks. His market rose substantially after Strasburg and Wheeler signed lucrative deals this offseason, and the Diamondbacks sweetened the pot by adding the fifth year.

Arizona brought Bumgarner in to be its ace and a mentor for young pitchers Luke Weaver, Zac Gallen and Jon Duplantier. But the Diamondbacks are also hoping the Bumgarner of old will resurface. Is this wishful thinking? He had a 3.90 ERA in nearly 208 innings last year, and his strikeout rate improved. But he will also be 31 in August and, given the fact that he is on a five-year deal, fans will grow anxious if he struggles.

Bumgarner is not like Max Scherzer or Verlander; he relies on finesse and execution over power and dominant breaking stuff. This style also necessitates precise command. Given Bumgarner gave up 1.3 homers per nine innings last year while making half his starts in a pitcher-friendly park, are there reasons to be worried about his command and longevity in Arizona over the life of this deal? The 2020 season will be a good barometer for that.

Los Angeles Dodgers: The bullpen is not up to par

The Dodgers bullpen was good in 2019. The group ranked ninth in fWAR and fifth in ERA. However, things have changed. Maeda is gone, and Julio Urias might move into the starting rotation. Joe Kelly recovered from a slow start to be one of the most dominant setup men in baseball last season—that is until he collapsed in the NLDS. The Dodgers acquired Brusdar Graterol as part of the trade that landed them Maeda, but he is still unproven. Then of course, there is Kenley Jansen.

Jansen has been a shell of his former self in recent seasons. He blew eight saves last year and posted the worst ERA+ of his career. There is no doubt he still has excellent stuff, but perhaps the 32-year-old is over the hill. Jansen dealt with a scary irregular heartbeat complication in 2018, and given some of his struggles last year, the Dodgers might seek alternatives if those struggles extend into 2020.

The bullpen seems like the one area that could make or break the Dodgers this season. Other than, you know, Dave Roberts and his questionable managerial decisions.

