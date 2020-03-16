Jarran Reed, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to New 2-Year, $23M Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 17, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Jarran Reed #91 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a defensive stop on quarterback Josh McCown #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles on fourth down in the fourth quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will re-sign defensive tackle Jarran Reed on a two-year deal worth $23 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday night.

The reported deal can't become official until the new league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was drafted by Seattle in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Alabama.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

