Jarran Reed, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to New 2-Year, $23M Contract

The Seattle Seahawks will re-sign defensive tackle Jarran Reed on a two-year deal worth $23 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday night.

The reported deal can't become official until the new league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was drafted by Seattle in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Alabama.

