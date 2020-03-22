NFL Free Agency 2020: Which Teams Have Improved the Most so Far?

0 of 6

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The first wave of free agency has passed, and it was a wild week of player movement. Several household names, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Byron Jones, switched teams.

But which rosters improved the most?

Based on the amount of high-end talent acquired via signings and trades, and the fits on each roster, let's take a look at five squads that could be on the rise after dominating in the first week of the new league year.

It's important to note that franchises that lost vital players will be docked. One notable team that isn't on the list is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who did add Tom Brady, but lost two key starters on the defensive line in Beau Allen and Carl Nassib. It's also debatable if Brady is an upgrade over Jameis Winston at this stage of his career.