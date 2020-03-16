Dennis Kelly, Titans Agree to Reported 3-Year, $21M Contract Amid Conklin's Exit

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans didn't wait long to maintain a part of their offensive line after offensive tackle Jack Conklin went elsewhere.

The AFC South team announced Monday it re-signed offensive tackle Dennis Kelly to a multiyear deal. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the contract is for three years and $21 million with $8.75 million in guarantees.

This comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Conklin signed with the Cleveland Browns. Yates suggested Kelly could take over the starting position Conklin vacated to head to Cleveland.

