Stefon Diggs Posts Cryptic Tweet Hinting at Trade: 'Somethings Going to Happen'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

With one prominent wide receiver already on the move, another appeared to hint at a change of scenery this offseason.

Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs posted a pair of cryptic tweets that many interpreted as sowing doubt about his long-term future in Minneapolis:

The tweets were sent shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Arizona Cardinals acquired DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans.

Diggs' posts also come on the heels of Kirk Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, announcing the veteran quarterback had signed a two-year extension with the Vikings.

The 26-year-old set a career high for receiving yards (1,130) in 2019, and his 17.9-yard average per reception was tied for fourth-highest in the league.

Still, this isn't the first time fans have questioned whether Diggs is angling for an exit. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in October that "his frustration with the organization has been palpable." Shortly thereafter, Diggs didn't outright deny the rumor he had requested a trade:

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in February the team was planning to have Diggs for the 2020 season and elaborated on his importance to the offense:

Diggs is signed through 2023, having agreed to a five-year, $72 million extension in July 2018, so he can't leverage the imminent threat of his departure in free agency to push through a trade.

Dealing Diggs now wouldn't make much financial sense for Minnesota either. The Vikings only have $11.9 million in available salary cap space, so replacing him with a similarly capable receiver would be difficult.

They'd only save $5.5 million and carry $9 million in dead money as well if they offloaded him before 2020, per Spotrac. The money would be more manageable with a post-June 1 move ($11.5 million in savings and dead cap hits of $3 million in 2020 and $6 million in 2021) but still leave the offense with a significant void at receiver.

But few would've foreseen the Texans sending Hopkins to the Cardinals, so don't rule out the idea of Diggs playing for a new team next season.