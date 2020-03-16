MLB, MLBPA Donate $1M to Emergency Food Services Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 01: A detailed view of a pair of official Rawlings Major League Baseball baseballs with the imprinted signature of Robert D. Manfred Jr., the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, sitting in the dugout prior to the Spring Training game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 1, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Yankees 10-4. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are making a $1 million joint donation to Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This joint donation represents an ongoing commitment by MLB and the MLBPA to provide support to causes that assist vulnerable populations," the statement said.

According to CNN, doctors have confirmed more than 164,000 cases of COVID-19 across the world, including more than 4,000 in the United States.

                    

