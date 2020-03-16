MLB, MLBPA Donate $1M to Emergency Food Services Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are making a $1 million joint donation to Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This joint donation represents an ongoing commitment by MLB and the MLBPA to provide support to causes that assist vulnerable populations," the statement said.

According to CNN, doctors have confirmed more than 164,000 cases of COVID-19 across the world, including more than 4,000 in the United States.

