Dolphins Rumors: Ex-Bills DE Shaq Lawson to Sign 3-Year, $30M Contract

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 15: Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 15, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly signing former Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Shaq Lawson to a three-year deal worth $30 million in free agency.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news Monday:

The former Clemson star and 2016 first-round draft pick is coming off a career-best year in which he recorded 6.5 sacks.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe shared comments from one of Lawson's former teammates, who praised him for doing much more than just going after the quarterback:

The Sun Sentinel's Safid Deen liked Miami's early work in free agency:

The Dolphins pass rush was dead last in the NFL in 2019, recording an abysmal 23 sacks. Lawson helped the Bills to total 44 sacks, good enough for 12th place.

Lawson had 12.5 sacks in his final season at Clemson and was one of the most highly regarded defensive prospects in his draft class. He has been a solid professional so far, but he has ample room for growth still at the age of 25, adding to his value. 

Miami's top rusher last season was Taco Charlton, who recorded five sacks.    

