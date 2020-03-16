Texans, Cardinals Depth Charts After DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 15: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans runs the ball after catching a pass during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals have reportedly completed a blockbuster trade that will see star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back David Johnson switch teams.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain shared the details of the trade:

Here is a look at the projected depth chart for the Texans:

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: David Johnson

WR: Kenny Stills, Will Fuller V, Keke Coutee

TE: Jordan Akins

LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG: Max Scharping

C: Nick Martin

RG: Zach Fulton

RT: Tytus Howard

   

The Cardinals' projected depth chart

QB: Kyler Murray

RB: Kenyan Drake (FA)

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk

TE: Charles Clay (FA)

LT: D.J. Humphries

LG: Justin Pugh

C: A.Q. Shipley (FA)

RG: J.R. Sweezy

RT: Justin Murray

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

