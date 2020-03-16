Texans, Cardinals Depth Charts After DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade

Texans, Cardinals Depth Charts After DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson TradeMarch 16, 2020
The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals have reportedly completed a blockbuster trade that will see star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back David Johnson switch teams.
The Houston Chronicle's John McClain shared the details of the trade:
Here is a look at the projected depth chart for the Texans:
QB: Deshaun Watson
RB: David Johnson
WR: Kenny Stills, Will Fuller V, Keke Coutee
TE: Jordan Akins
LT: Laremy Tunsil
LG: Max Scharping
C: Nick Martin
RG: Zach Fulton
RT: Tytus Howard
The Cardinals' projected depth chart:
QB: Kyler Murray
RB: Kenyan Drake (FA)
WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk
TE: Charles Clay (FA)
LT: D.J. Humphries
LG: Justin Pugh
C: A.Q. Shipley (FA)
RG: J.R. Sweezy
RT: Justin Murray
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
