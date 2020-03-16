Texans, Cardinals Depth Charts After DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals have reportedly completed a blockbuster trade that will see star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back David Johnson switch teams.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain shared the details of the trade:

Here is a look at the projected depth chart for the Texans:

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: David Johnson

WR: Kenny Stills, Will Fuller V, Keke Coutee

TE: Jordan Akins

LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG: Max Scharping

C: Nick Martin

RG: Zach Fulton

RT: Tytus Howard

The Cardinals' projected depth chart:

QB: Kyler Murray

RB: Kenyan Drake (FA)

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk

TE: Charles Clay (FA)

LT: D.J. Humphries

LG: Justin Pugh

C: A.Q. Shipley (FA)

RG: J.R. Sweezy

RT: Justin Murray

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.