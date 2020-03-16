King: Arians 'Had Significant Interest' in Tom Brady, Links Bridgewater to Bucs

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Although the Tennessee Titans have moved on, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain an option for Tom Brady on the free-agent market.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, head coach Bruce Arians "had significant interest" in the veteran quarterback early in the process.

King also listed former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as an option for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers enter the new league year with $81.3 million worth of cap space, second in the NFL behind only the Miami Dolphins, per Spotrac.

The team will use its franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the organization should still have plenty of room to sign Brady while also upgrading in key areas across the roster.

New England doesn't have the same flexibility after re-signing Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.

Brady didn't have much help around him in 2019, and it could be tough to add more weapons for him this offseason.

The 42-year-old could instead join the Buccaneers, a team that had the No. 1 passing attack in the NFL with Jameis Winston running the show. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin combined for 2,490 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2019 despite neither playing more than 14 games.

Tampa Bay's defense is also better than the numbers might seem thanks to the turnover-prone offense. While the team ranked 29th in points allowed, the squad was sixth in the NFL in yards allowed per play.

Adding Brady, who has fewer interceptions in the last four years combined (29) than Winston had in 2019 (30), could help the entire roster as the Bucs try to improve upon the 7-9 record from last season.

The Titans appeared to be a good option for the veteran until they re-signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers are also reportedly out of the running, per Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk.

This could leave Tampa Bay as the best option remaining for Brady in 2020.