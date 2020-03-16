NFL Free Agency 2020: Rumors and Predictions for Top Undecided Players

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of NFL free agency has (unofficially) begun. While trades can't be completed and free agents cannot be officially signed until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the "legal tampering" period is open.

Extensions were reached and several franchise tags were handed out in recent days, but several top pending free agents remain undecided about their futures. Here we will run down some of the latest buzz surrounding them.

Cory Littleton Set to Have Several Suitors

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton is widely considered one of the top coverage linebackers in the NFL. Therefore, it should be no surprise to learn that he will have multiple suitors in free agency.

The Rams want to keep Littleton, along with other pending free agents like Dante Fowler Jr. and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth.

"We'd ideally like to try to get ahead and not have them hit free agency," head coach Sean McVay said, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Unfortunately for the Rams, Littleton may wind up out of their price range. Los Angeles has just under $21 million in cap space, and at least two other teams are likely to bid on the linebacker. According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Pacers will both be in on Littleton:

While the Packers don't have much more cap space than the Rams, the Raiders are comparatively loaded. They are armed with roughly $54 million and could outbid most other franchises for Littleton.

Prediction: The Raiders land Littleton.

Tom Brady Running Low on Options

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Though he may not be one of the top pending free agents—his age is a factor—New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the biggest names set to be available. The six-time champion is scheduled to hit the open market, but he may not have as many suitors as he initially thought he would.

The Tennessee Titans—whose head coach, Mike Vrable, is Brady's former teammate—looked like a logical landing spot early on. However, they re-signed Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, locking up that starting job for at least the coming season.

The San Francisco 49ers were also rumored to be a possibility. Jimmy Garoppolo has just $4.2 million in dead money remaining on his contract—meaning he can be released with little financial repercussion—and Brady grew up a San Francisco fan.

However, NBC Sports' Chris Simms recently snuffed out that idea, saying: "That's not going to happen."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain interested in the 42-year-old, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England may be the only two franchises looking to sign Brady right now. That could change if the Michigan product remains uncommitted come Wednesday.

Prediction: Brady returns to New England.

Jets Interested in Clowney, Seahawks Could Still Retain Him

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, the New York Jets have some interest in Seattle Seahawks pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. New York could use the pass-rushing help, and as CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora pointed out, Clowney would provide a much-needed boost.

"The New York Jets have to do something with that defense," La Canfora said on CBS Sports HQ. "It seems like it's been a decade where, what are the Jets' primary need? Edge presence. ... [With] all these franchise tags being handed out, there's not going to be a lot of guys on the edge available as free agents, certainly not guys in their prime."

The Seahawks are interested in retaining Clowney, according to NBC Sports' Peter King, though keeping him may not be financially feasible.

"Seattle will wait for the price to go down on Jadeveon Clowney, and if it does, the Seahawks very much want him," King wrote. "But I'd be surprised if they paid him premier pass-rush money."

Clowney certainly won't come cheaply. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the South Carolina product could bring in contract worth $22 million or more.

While Clowney may not end up in New York, it feels far less likely that he will return to Seattle.

Prediction: Clowney signs with a new team in free agency.