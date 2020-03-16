DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: 2 Teams Say to 'Watch' WR; Texans in 'Draft Hell'

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Without a top-50 pick in either of the next two drafts, the Houston Texans could reportedly consider dealing away receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

According to Peter King of Football Morning in America, two teams mentioned the Texans potentially trading away the four-time Pro Bowler.

"Houston's need across the roster is big, and it’d take a big pick to pry Hopkins," King wrote.

The Texans traded multiple first-round picks in exchange for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills while making deals for Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson ahead of last season, helping the squad reach the divisional round of the playoffs before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the Texans in "draft hell," as King puts it, there could be motivation to make a drastic move.

Teams were reportedly already calling Houston about Hopkins ahead of the in-season trade deadline, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, so the team likely isn't short on offers.

The 27-year-old saw his numbers drop across the board last year compared to his dominant 2018 campaign, but he still had 104 receptions on the year, tied for third-most in the NFL. He added 1,165 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on his way to his third straight first-team All-Pro selection.

He also remained Deshaun Watson's go-to option on key plays, ranking third in the NFL with 68 first-down receptions.

With $40 million owed across three seasons, Hopkins has a reasonable contract remaining for any team to add an elite weapon in the passing attack.

A trade would also only cost the Texans $3 million in dead cap, per King.

Though a contender rarely wants to trade away one of its best players, it's not out of the question for Houston to explore any way to improve the roster.