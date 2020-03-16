Chiefs Rumors: Damien Williams' $2.3M Contract Option to Be Picked Up by KC

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly pick up the option on running back Damien Williams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Williams is set to make $2.3 million in 2020 on the remainder of the two-year, $5.1 million deal he signed last offseason. If he had been released, his contract would've cost the Chiefs just $533,334 against the cap, per Spotrac.

The 27-year-old only totaled 711 yards from scrimmage during the 2019 regular season but was especially valuable down the stretch and in the playoffs.

After battling knee injuries much of the year, Williams finally looked healthy the final two weeks and recorded 189 rushing yards, 57 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a pair of key wins.

LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams and others competed for touches during the year, but the backfield belonged to Damien in the playoffs. He totaled 290 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in three games on the way to the Chiefs' first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

The running back even had an argument for Super Bowl MVP after scoring two total touchdowns with 104 rushing yards, including the game-sealing score:

In five playoff games with the Chiefs, Williams has scored 10 touchdowns.

Consistency is still a question mark for the player, who has never reached 500 rushing yards in a season in six years in the NFL. The 2014 undrafted free agent spent four years struggling for playing time with the Miami Dolphins and then only emerged in 2018 after Kansas City released Kareem Hunt midseason.

Williams finally had a full-time opportunity in 2019, but he only totaled 111 carries in 11 games.

With his 2020 contract apparently secured, the talented player will need to become more of an every-down threat next season.