Schefter: NFL Teams Not Happy Free Agency Is Still This Week Amid Coronavirus

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Some teams are reportedly unhappy the NFL plans to open the 2020 league year as scheduled rather than delay Wednesday's start amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported teams are upset because they still plan on bringing high-profile free agents in for visits using private planes, which means hiring crews to man the flights.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.