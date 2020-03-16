Schefter: NFL Teams Not Happy Free Agency Is Still This Week Amid Coronavirus

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Some teams are reportedly unhappy the NFL plans to open the 2020 league year as scheduled rather than delay Wednesday's start amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported teams are upset because they still plan on bringing high-profile free agents in for visits using private planes, which means hiring crews to man the flights.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    KD Launching New Series on ESPN

    Media logo
    Media

    KD Launching New Series on ESPN

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Iconic Sports Illustrated Writer Deford Dies at Age 78

    Media logo
    Media

    Iconic Sports Illustrated Writer Deford Dies at Age 78

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report