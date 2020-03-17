NFL Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Remaining Names

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The NFL's first official day of free agency is on Wednesday, but Monday gave teams the ability to start negotiating with players' representatives. The so-called legal tampering period brought a flood of deals to the free-agency market, with several of the league's top names agreeing to long-term contracts or getting ready for negotiation battles after getting hit with the franchise tag.

Not every marquee player found an obvious suitor on Monday. Some are still evaluating their options or perhaps waiting for a market to develop for their talent. Here's a look at some of the rumors swirling around the league's biggest names.

Tom Brady

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Tom Brady era might not be coming to a close in New England. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there's still a decent chance Brady returns to the Patriots, as only two other teams are interested in him:



The San Francisco 49ers were once rumored to be suitors, but NBC analyst Chris Simms has said sources told him they are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo, Brady's former backup in New England.

The Los Angeles Chargers offer Brady a chance to return to his home state of California, but the 49ers were the ideal choice since Brady is a Bay Area guy. The Chargers are moving on from Philip Rivers this offseason. Replacing a 38-year-old quarterback with a 42-year-old one might seem silly, but the team lacks fans and needs to make a splash, and Brady is less turnover prone than Rivers. However, its unlikely the Bolts give Brady a much better chance of contending than if he stays with New England.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an interesting option, as they would take Brady out of the AFC, but again, its hard to sell them as a better place to spend Brady's final years than with the team he's won six Super Bowls with.

on Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that most executives felt Brady would return to the Patriots:

While New England has reportedly lost a couple of defensive weapons in linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy, the mastermind of the operation Bill Belichick is still there. He and Brady have been the league's best tandem over the past couple of decades. The logical choice is for them to renew the partnership.

Prediction: Brady returns to New England

Philip Rivers

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

While Brady's market is three teams, the rumors seem to suggest Rivers has only one motivated suitor. According to Rapoport (via Yahoo Sports), Rivers has had "some talks" with the Indianapolis Colts, but the veteran signal-caller is asking for alot of money and the Colts aren't quite meeting his asking price.

The Colts are unwilling to commit to Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback. He was solid in 2019, throwing for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, but he lacks the spark to be a game-changer. Rivers is 11 years older than Brissett and represents a significant risk after throwing 20 interceptions in 2019, but he's one of the league's most accurate passers and has a long history of steering teams to successful seasons.

As for other possible landing spots, it's possible the Bucs might take a look at Rivers if they can't land Brady. Rivers did move to Florida after leaving San Diego, and its clear the Bucs are looking at their quarterback options after Jameis Winston's historic 30-touchdown, 30-interception season. Then again, Rivers might not be the ideal replacement if the Bucs want to drastically cut down on turnovers.

Prediction: Rivers signs two-year deal with Colts

Melvin Gordon

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Another player destined to leave the Chargers this year is running back Melvin Gordon. His failed contract standoff last year saw him miss part of the season, allowing the likes of Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson to shine in his absence. The Bolts rewarded Ekeler with a new deal, and if the team feels they need more power in the backfield, they should be able to address that in the draft.

With the likes of Derrick Henry getting the franchise tag from Tennessee and the Arizona Cardinals giving Kenyan Drake the transition tag, Gordon's market is shrinking. NFL.com's Michael Fabiano noted three teams that were interested in him as of Monday:

ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reported Saturday that Gordon would be interested in Miami "at the right price", a sum that may have to come down because of the Dolphins' spending spree. The Fins are flush with cap space, but they have already agreed to deals with Van Noy (per Rapoport), cornerback Byron Jones (per ESPN's Adam Schefter), and guard Ereck Flowers (per Schefter). Those big-time signings might entice Gordon to join Miami at a reasonable price, completing an incredible free-agency haul for a team coming off a 5-11 season.

The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman, so there is an opening for a feature back. However, the team's money might be better spent on the other side of the bal. The Falcons were 23rd in scoring defense last season and tied for 22nd in sacks. Like the Falcons, the Bucs struggled to run the ball last year, but their priority appears to be quarterback.

The Falcons and Bucs might still be in play, but look for the Dolphins to make another splash.

Prediction: Gordon signs with Dolphins