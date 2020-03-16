NFL Free Agents 2020: Rumors and Predictions for Players with Multiple Suitors

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The unofficial start of NFL free agency is just hours away. At 12 p.m. ET on Monday, teams can begin contacting players' agents and negotiating deals that can take effect at the official start of the new league year—4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

This means that several high-profile players will essentially have new homes long before anything is official. Expect the moves to come in quickly during the "legal tampering" period, and expect the bidding for the most coveted free agents to be furious.

Some players already appear to have multiple suitors lined up even before the start of the contact window. Here we will examine some of the latest buzz surrounding them.

Jadeveon Clowney

As arguably the top pass-rusher slated to hit the open market, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is expected to interest several teams. One, and perhaps both, New York franchises could be among them.

"I've heard several rumblings from sources on the Jets poking around Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney," The Athletic's Connor Hughes wrote. "It makes sense. He's arguably the top defensive end on the market. My personal opinion: The Jets won't give Clowney the deal he wants."

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Clowney could command a deal worth $22 million-23 million in free agency. That could put him out of the price ranges of both the Jets and of the New York Giants.

Per Vacchiano, the Giants are a team that Clowney would consider.

"The Giants need and want a dominant pass-rusher," Vacchiano wrote.

To be clear, though, both New York teams may both be out of luck when it comes to Clowney, and not just because of his price tag. According to NBC Sports' Peter King, the Seahawks are interested in bringing back Clowney if his price stays down.

"Seattle will wait for the price to go down on Jadeveon Clowney, and if it does, the Seahawks very much want him. But I'd be surprised if they paid him premier pass-rush money," King wrote.

If the Jets or Giants do want to land Clowney, they will likely have to overpay. This, of course, could well happen.

Prediction: Clowney leaves Seattle signs a contract worth more than $20 million annually.

Tom Brady

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

While the market for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may not be particularly robust, there appear to be at least two teams interested in him: the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Other teams originally believed to be in the mix have recently been removed from the equation.

The Tennessee Titans, who have Brady's former teammate Mike Vrabel as head coach, appeared to be one intriguing potential landing spot. However, they just signed Ryan Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

The San Francisco 49ers, Brady's childhood team, also seemed like an interesting option. However, NBC Sports' Chris Simms recently shot down that idea.

"The 49ers are out on Tom Brady, Simms said. "That is not going to happen. And my understanding, it was Tom Brady's No. 1 choice to go to San Francisco and be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers."

Tampa could be in on Brady because it is one of the teams willing to meet the quarterback's demands, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

"Some of the things Brady wants: control over roster, he wants to be part of making decisions on the play-calling," Russini said on Get Up.

The Patriots could be interested in bringing back their six-time champion, but they are not going to overpay to do so.

According to WEEI's Dale Arnold, the Patriots offered Brady a one-year deal that would be considered well below market value: "Basically, 'What we're going to be able to do here, Tom, is a one-year deal, but it's not going to be for as much money as you got last year,'" Arnold said of New England's stance on Dale & Keefe.

Brady will likely have to choose between a large contract and another run with New England. It doesn't appear having both is an option.

Prediction: Brady re-signs with the Patriots.

Byron Jones

Though he might not be a household name in the mold of Brady or Clowney, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones is likely to be one of the top-paid players in free agency.

According to Yahoo's Charles Robinson, the market for Jones could be at least $16 million per season:

There should be several teams interested in the 27-year-old pass-defender. The NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles could be one of those teams, according to CBS Sports' Patrik Walker: "Sources confirmed to CBS Sports in early February that general manager Howie Roseman was hoping Jones wouldn't be tagged so he can take a home run swing at him, and that's exactly what's expected to occur when legal tampering begins on March 16."

The Jets are another possibility. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, New York should have interest in both Jones and Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry.

If Jones is looking to maximize his contract, the Jets may be a top choice—they are armed with nearly $53 million in cap space. If competing for the NFC East title and sticking it to a Dallas team that wouldn't pay him is appealing, the Eagles are an obvious pick.

Prediction: Jones signs with Philadelphia.