NFL Draft 2020: Latest Rumors on Joe Burrow, Tua and Top QBs

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL Draft class has a group of talented quarterbacks who could make an impact in the league for years to come.

While LSU's Joe Burrow is expected to go to the Cincinnati Bengals at the No. 1 pick, several other quarterbacks should also go off the board early in this year's draft. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love are also in the top tier of the quarterback class.

The only one who likely knows his future NFL home is Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship last season to solidify his spot as the probable top pick in the draft.

Here's a look at the latest rumors surrounding Burrow and several other of the top quarterbacks in this year's class.

Burrow appears ready to head to Cincinnati

The Bengals went 2-14 last year and haven't won a playoff game since the 1990 season. With all their recent struggles, there was some speculation that Joe Burrow wouldn't want to play for Cincinnati and would try to find a way out of playing there to begin his NFL career.

Then, Burrow shut down that idea at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

"Yeah, of course I want to be the first pick. That’s everyone’s dream," Burrow said, according to USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz. "I’m not going to not play. I'm a ballplayer. I'm going to show up."

And with that, all speculation was removed from the No. 1 pick in the draft. Burrow is heading to the Bengals.

Could Tagovailoa be next off board at No. 2?

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Because the Redskins drafted Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the first round last year, it seemed unlikely that they would consider using the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft to take another quarterback. It appeared to be a sure thing that they'd take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the selection.

And then, new Washington head coach Ron Rivera added uncertainty by stating that the team wants to draft Tua Tagovailoa to compete with Haskins, according to a report by the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Safid Deen.

The Redskins were even "ready to exhaust resources" in scouting Tagovailoa, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, before NFL teams were banned from attending pro days and making in-person visits due to coronavirus concerns.

Tagovailoa likely wouldn't fall below the No. 5 or No. 6 pick, as the Dolphins and Chargers are both in need of a quarterback this offseason. But how intriguing would it be to see the former Alabama quarterback head to Washington? This will certainly be a situation to watch as the draft gets closer.

Is Herbert getting overlooked in pre-draft speculation?

Collin Andrew/Associated Press

Over his four years at Oregon, Justin Herbert was a top-tier college quarterback, and he only got better as he continued to gain experience with the Ducks. Last season, he passed for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns in 14 games.

Although Herbert is a potential top-10 pick, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks feels the former Oregon quarterback is getting overlooked in analysis and speculation ahead of the draft. Perhaps that's because of all the hype surrounding Burrow and Tagovailoa.

"I don't understand why there isn't more love for Justin Herbert as a potential franchise quarterback," Brooks wrote. "I've been racking my brain since the fall trying to understand why a four-year starter with prototypical physical dimensions and outstanding arm talent hasn't been touted as one of the blue-chip prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, particularly when factoring in his athleticism and intelligence."

Maybe Brooks will be right and Herbert will make any teams that pass on him wish they had selected him and built their offense around him moving forward.