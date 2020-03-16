NFL Free Agency 2020: Latest Contract Rumors for Top Skill Players

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans didn't wait for the start of free agency to secure their starting quarterback.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Titans have agreed to a four-year deal with Ryan Tannehill that will be worth up to $118 million. In 2019, Tannehill became Tennessee's starter midseason and helped the team reach the AFC Championship Game.

While Tannehill agreed to a new deal before free agency is scheduled to begin Wednesday, that won't be the case for many of the other players who are about to become available. And unlike Tannehill, some of them won't be returning to the same team they played for last season and will instead head to a new organization.

Here are some rumors surrounding several of the top impending free agents in the NFL.

Only 2 Teams in the Hunt for Brady?

There may not be as many teams with a chance to land veteran New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as originally thought.

On Sunday, NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported that the San Francisco 49ers are out on Brady and are committed to sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. That, along with the Titans' decision to bring back Tannehill, has eliminated potential suitors in the Brady market.

According to Simms, the battle to land Brady will come down to the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time Super Bowl champion has spent all 20 of his NFL seasons in New England, but it's possible that 2020 will see him suit up for a different team.

Brady, who will be 43 when the 2020 season begins, has a market value of $33.8 million in annual average salary, per Spotrac. It will be interesting to see whether the Pats offer him that much to return to the team for another year.

What's Next for Jameis?

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

If Brady heads to Tampa Bay, that leaves an uncertain future for Jameis Winston, who has been the Buccaneers' starting quarterback for most of the past five seasons. However, Winston may not be returning to the team regardless of whether it signs Brady.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times has reported that the Bucs are prepared to move on from Winston heading into the 2020 season. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians called Winston an "unknown quantity" when discussing the team's future, according to Stroud.

Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last season while also throwing 33 touchdowns. However, he also threw a league-high 30 interceptions as the Buccaneers went 7-9, which marked the third straight year that Winston had a losing record as a starter.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Winston appears set to enter a new chapter of his career with a new organization. He has a market value of $26.7 million in average annual value, per Spotrac.

Will Cowboys, Cooper Work Out Deal?

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Amari Cooper is on track become one of the best-paid wide receivers in the NFL. And he may not have to head to a new team to earn that distinction.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Cowboys have been "working hard" to solidify a new deal with Cooper over the past week. It's not a surprise that negotiations have been going on, as the 25-year-old has previously stated that he enjoys playing for Dallas and expressed interest in returning.

"I love being a Dallas Cowboy," Cooper said in conversation with 105.3 The Fan. "I love everything about it. I think about it every day. Just the aura of being a Dallas Cowboy, you can't beat it. I want to be a Cowboy for life."

After recording 79 receptions for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns last season, Cooper has a market value of $19.7 million in annual average salary, per Spotrac. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Cowboys sign Cooper to a deal that sees him earn that much.