Winners and Losers of the 2020 NFL Franchise-Tag Deadline

Winners and Losers of the 2020 NFL Franchise-Tag DeadlineMarch 16, 2020
The deadline to use the franchise tag for the 2020 season has passed. Things were a bit different at the deadline this year because the NFL and the NFLPA approved a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) Sunday. As part of the new CBA, teams cannot use both the franchise tag and the transition tag in the same season.
This means that only 32 players could have been given the tag at the deadline. Far fewer were.
The hefty guaranteed salary the tag ensures could be seen as a win. Likewise, the teams that essentually guaranteed their stars wouldn't hit the open market could also be viewed as winners. Who else won at the tag deadline? Who lost? Let's take a look.
Tag Tracker
Players given the franchise tag for 2020:
Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos
Matthew Judon, LB, Baltimore Ravens
Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Brandon Scherff, OG, Washington Redskins
Shaquil Barrett, Edge, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Bud Dupree, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Leonard Williams, DT, New York Giants
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Joe Thuney, OG, New England Patriots
Anthony Harris, S, Minnesota Vikings
Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals (transition tag)
Winner: The Next Chargers Quarterback
We don't know whom the Los Angeles Chargers will start under center in 2020. They could pursue a free agent like Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston or roll with a player on the roster like Tyrod Taylor. What we do know is that L.A.'s next starting quarterback will likely get to throw to tight end Hunter Henry.
Henry was given the nonexclusive franchise tag.
This is huge for the Chargers quarterback—whoever it may be—as Henry is one of the game's best tight ends when healthy. Injuries limited him to just 12 games in 2019, but the Arkansas product still finished with 652 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Los Angeles should be a fun place to play quarterback in 2020, as the Chargers will feature high-end pass-catchers like Henry, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler. Now, the team just needs to settle on a trigger man.
Loser: Yannick Ngakoue
The Jacksonville Jaguars used the nonexclusive franchise tag on edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue. That's a bit of a bummer for the 24-year-old because promising young pass-rushers typically get paid on the open market.
According to Over The Cap, the tag value for defensive ends should be just over $19 million for 2020. That's nothing to scoff at. After posting at least 8.0 sacks in each of his four NFL seasons, however, Ngakoue was primed to get a large long-term deal.
That deal isn't likely to come from Jacksonville.
"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville," Ngakoue tweeted in early March.
Ngakoue could still land a long-term deal after a tag-and-trade. If he isn't moved, however, he'll have to wait another year for the opportunity and run the risk of injury or a down season in the process.
Winner: Shaquil Barrett
While Yannick Ngakoue getting the tag can be seen as a bit of a loss, things are different for Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett. While Ngakoue has had four strong seasons, Barrett was largely an unheralded backup before his breakout campaign in 2019.
He had 14 sacks in five seasons before logging 19.5 this past year.
For Barrett, getting the franchise tag is a high-upside situation. He probably wouldn't have gotten a ton of guaranteed money on a long-term deal after just one season of elite production. If he can prove himself again in 2020, however, that deal should indeed be on the horizon. For the prove-it season, Barrett will earn more than $16 million in guaranteed money.
That's pretty good for a player who said he was willing to take less to stay in Tampa.
"I'm not going to take drastically less, but I am open to doing what I think is best for my career, and I think that would be staying in Tampa," Barrett told SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio (h/t JoeBucsFan.com).
Loser: Jameis Winston
Shaquil Barrett getting the franchise tag means Jameis Winston will not. That's bad news for him because the franchise tag—nearly $27 million for quarterbacks—may have been his best shot at earning a lot of guaranteed cash in 2020.
According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, head coach Bruce Arians would prefer to move on from Winston this offseason. If so, he'll likely make a run at the likes of Tom Brady or Teddy Bridgewater before pivoting back to Winston.
While there is likely another team out there willing to give Winston a starting opportunity, it may not be looking to give him $25-plus million in guaranteed money.
Winston has flashed plenty of potential throughout his pro career, but he's also shown a penchant for head-scratching throws and poor ball security. He had 30 interceptions and five lost fumbles in 2019 alone. Any deal he now signs may be heavy on performance incentives and light on guaranteed money.
Winner: The Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens used the nonexclusive franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, ensuring that one of their best young pass-rushers won't hit the open market—the 27-year-old had 9.5 sacks in 2019. Keeping Judon was likely a priority after losing Za'Darius Smith in free agency a year ago.
Retaining Judon was also a priority because Baltimore would like to improve its pass rush in 2020. The franchise took a big step toward doing that just before the deadline, agreeing to acquire Calais Campbell from the Jaguars.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens gave up a mere fifth-round pick for Campbell, who had 6.5 sacks in 2019. Per Schefter, Campbell is expected to sign an extension with Baltimore.
The addition of Campbell and the retention of Judon should give the Ravens a solid pass-rushing base to build upon in free agency and the draft.
Losers: Teams in Need of Pass-Rush Help
What's one thing the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons had in common in 2019? They all had fewer than 30 sacks. And none of them can be too thrilled with how things unfolded at the tag deadline.
Teams in need of pass-rushing help saw players like Judon, Ngakoue, Barrett and Campbell likely taken off the market. That's a problem because A) those players are now unavailable and B) the price tag of pass-rushers who are available likely just went up.
There are still some quality edge-defenders scheduled to reach the open market—including Jadeveon Clowney and Dante Fowler Jr. The top players aren't going to be cheap, however, and a shallower pool means that even the second- and third-tier guys are going to cost some coin.
At the same time, the players whose value just went up should be seen as substantial winners.
Winner: Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to use the No. 1 pick in this year's draft on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. The reigning Heisman Trophy-winner made it known that he'd like to play with wide receiver A.J. Green if Cincinnati does indeed select him.
"I think with any rookie quarterback, the more help you can get, the better, and A.J.'s been one of the best players at his position for a very long time," Burrow said at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Samantha Previte of the New York Post.
With Green getting the tag, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Burrow would get to play with Green for at least one season.
There's no telling if Green will be the same player he was in his prime, of course. The 31-year-old didn't play at all in 2019 because of an ankle injury, and he missed seven games the previous season. Still, the fact that Burrow will have a player he's excited to play with is a win for him.
Loser: Dave Gettleman
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has made his fair share of questionable moves since taking the job in 2018. His midseason acquisition of New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Williams is among them.
Gettleman dealt a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 conditional fifth-rounder for eight games of Williams.
"Bottom line is, we felt the juice was worth the squeeze," Gettleman said in December, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.
Well, Williams—who had 26 tackles and half a sack for the Giants in 2019—just squeezed Gettleman for another $16.1 million via the franchise tag. .
Williams' production has never quite matched his potential. If the USC product is merely average again in 2020, Gettleman will face the criticism of overpaying to acquire him and overpaying to retain him. This is especially true if Williams plays on the tag and doesn't agree to a long-term deal, forcing Gettleman's hand again in 2021.
Winner: Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys, unable to reach a long-term agreement with their quarterback, used the exclusive franchise tag Dak Prescott on Monday. Because it's the exclusive tag, it's worth roughly $33 million, according to ESPN's Todd Archer, and that gives Prescott a ton of flexibility and leverage.
According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys offered Prescott a long-term extension worth $33 million per season with $105 million guaranteed. While Prescott isn't getting $100-plus million in guarantees, he is getting that same $33 million salary and a chance to hit free agency again next season.
Here's why that could be huge. A salary of $33 million per campaign is top-five money but could be further down the chain a year—or possibly even a few months—from now. With players like Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes eligible for new deals, the rate for quarterbacks is only going to go up.
Prescott can take his $33 million now and potentially earn far more in 2021. He could also force Dallas to make a better offer. Just look back to Kirk Cousins, who played on the tag for two straight years with the Washington Redskins and then bolted to sign his own hefty free-agent contract—one he extended on Monday, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.
Of course, the lost leverage makes Dallas a loser in this situation.