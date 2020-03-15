Lorenzo Alexander: Delaying NFL Free Agency 'Right Thing to Do' Amid Coronavirus

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who is still on the NFL Players Association's executive committee, thinks the league should delay the start of free agency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on NFL Network, Alexander explained why the "right thing to do" is postponing free agency:

"I think [you should] push it back, because obviously there's some things that are bigger than football. And obviously that's the safety of everybody and their well-being. Even though, you know, being in the prime shape of my life, I don't want to expose myself, my family, my parents or anybody that I know that has pre-existing conditions around me. I think if you set it back for everybody it really doesn't have an impact on somebody having a competitive advantage, in that sense."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Thursday the NFL was "contemplating the possibility of announcing on Sunday a delay in the start of free agency" after voting closed for the collective bargaining agreement.

Florio noted the league was "keenly aware of the optics of players agreeing to terms on multimillion-dollar deals" in the face of everything going on with the coronavirus.

The CBA vote was announced Sunday morning, with players voting to ratify the new labor deal.

Despite Lorenzo's plea and the league's reportedly considering the move, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams informing them the legal tampering period will begin Monday at noon ET, followed by free agency on Wednesday.

Since the CBA announcement, some players have agreed to deals ahead of free agency. Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported Ryan Tannehill agreed to a four-year extension with the Tennessee Titans for $62 million fully guaranteed and a total of $91 million in guaranteed money.

Virtually every sports league that was playing games has shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons. MLB has delayed the start of its regular season by at least two weeks.

The NFL has banned teams from pro days and in-person visits with draft prospects until further notice.