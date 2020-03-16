Dak Prescott Rumors: Latest on State of Contract Talks Between Cowboys, QB

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The new collective bargaining agreement has provided some clarity on the situation between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott.

The NFL Players Association voted to approve the new CBA, which leaves the Cowboys with only the franchise tag available to use. They would have also had the transition tag at their disposal if the vote didn't pass.

Prescott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones are the Cowboys' top three free agents. All three are looking at potentially lucrative contracts this offseason, but Prescott's situation looks to be the most complicated at the moment.

Per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott is "likely" to receive the exclusive franchise tag before Monday's 11:59 a.m. ET deadline, and the Cowboys will continue to negotiate with their star quarterback about a long-term deal.

The Cowboys haven't seemed to approach Prescott's situation with any sense of urgency. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday the team has had "minimal contact" with the 26-year-old since making him a contract offer in early March.

One potential issue between the two parties, is the length of the contract, per NFL Network's Jane Slater; Prescott is "leaning more toward" a four-year deal, while the Cowboys would prefer a longer deal.

Slater also noted the guaranteed money offered by the Cowboys is more than what Jared Goff received from the Los Angeles Rams.

Goff's four-year extension signed last September included an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed.

Another problem for the Cowboys, at least as far as 2020 is concerned, is the salary cap didn't go up as much as it could have when projected numbers given to teams in December showed it could range from $196.8 million to $201.2 million.

Per Over The Cap, Dallas will have $69.6 million available before negotiating with Prescott, Cooper, Jones and Robert Quinn.

Prescott's desire for a shorter deal makes sense because it would allow him to negotiate another contract at a younger age, increasing his leverage for more money. The Cowboys often like to re-sign their own players to longer contracts.

Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyrone Crawford and Travis Frederick have all signed extensions of at least six years since 2014. Demarcus Lawrence, La'el Collins and Jaylon Smith all received five-year deals prior to the start of last season.

Prescott is coming off the best season of his NFL career in 2019. The two-time Pro Bowler set career highs with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.