2020 NFL Free Agency: Rumors on Tom Brady, Ryan Tannehill, Melvin Gordon, More

Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

One potential suitor for Tom Brady can be crossed off the list. 

The Tennessee Titans, who are coached by Brady's former teammate Mike Vrabel, will not be involved in the sweepstakes for the 42-year-old quarterback.

Instead, the Titans are reportedly pursuing a new deal for Ryan Tannehill, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini

With Tennessee taking Tannehill off the market, it would set in place one domino in the quarterback market, which is expected to be busy this offseason. 

The Miami Dolphins could be looking for a new signal-caller, but that is not the only offensive position they are looking to upgrade at. 

The AFC East squad could be after Melvin Gordon, as it looks to bolster the depth of every offensive skill position for the 2020 campaign. 

              

Latest Rumors

Titans QB Situation

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter away from Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tanoh Kpassagnon #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championshi
David Eulitt/Getty Images

In addition to Russini's report, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Titans and Tannehill "are on the verge of a new multi-year extension."

Schefter also added that the deal would not force the Titans to use the franchise tag on Tannehill. 

Tannehill appeared to be the right fit in the Titans system, as he helped lead the franchise to the AFC Championship Game.

Although the playoff run was headlined most by running back Derrick Henry, Tannehill still had a few regular-season performances that allowed Vrabel's side to reach the postseason. 

After replacing Marcus Mariota, Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns over 12 appearances. 

The 31-year-old starred during the back end of the regular season, as he had multiple scoring passes in seven consecutive contests.

Tannehill is also a decade younger than Brady, which would allow him to be the starter on a longer-term basis.

If the Titans went after Brady and let Tannehill go, they could be back in the position to go after a franchise quarterback in a year or two. 

By bringing back Tannehill, the Titans have someone who already knows the offensive system and developed chemistry with the other offensive skill players. 

With him in place, the Titans could also look elsewhere in free agency to improve the positions around him.

           

Melvin Gordon

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty I
David Eulitt/Getty Images

According to ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins "are expected to check in on Melvin Gordon's price." 

Wolfe continued his reporting by stating Gordon "would have some interest in the Dolphins at the right price." 

Gordon is two seasons removed from a 1,000-yard season with the Chargers, and his rushing totals decreased in 2018 and 2019. 

However, he did play in four fewer games in the last two seasons than he did in 2017, and the Chargers relied more on Austin Ekeler to carry the ball.

At 27, Gordon could still be a reliable asset in the Miami offense, or elsewhere, but the price tag could be a concern for some. 

Gordon is coming off a season in which he made $4,615,882, per Spotrac, and he could be looking for more value based off his career production.

Gordon owns 4,240 career rushing yards and he has found the end zone on 36 occasions on the ground. 

He could also be vital to a team's passing attack, as he has had at least 40 receptions in each of his last four seasons. 

Regardless of if Gordon is the answer or not, the Dolphins need to upgrade their running back situation. 

In 2019, their leading rusher was quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with 243 yards, and only one running back had more than 200 rushing yards. 

If the Dolphins can't improve at the position, it may be hard for their next quarterback to achieve success in the pocket. 

But if they find more balance in Brian Flores' second year in charge, they could be more competitive in the AFC East. 

            

