Report: Calais Campbell Traded to Ravens from Jaguars for 2020 NFL Draft Pick

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 15, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Calais Campbell #93 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell has been traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The move will be official once the new league year begins on Wednesday.

The Jaguars received a 2020 fifth-round pick in return. 

"The Ravens and agent Tom Condon have been discussing for several days a revised contract for Calais Campbell," Rapoport added. "They are close to working it out. A major move for Baltimore."

Campbell was named Defensive MVP at January's Pro Bowl.

Lamar Jackson, Campbell's new teammate, earned Offensive MVP at the game before being named the AP NFL MVP on Feb. 1:

Campbell played in Jacksonville from 2017 through last season. His impact as a Jaguar was nearly unmatched:

Campbell was also named the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, given annually to recognize a player for embodying "excellence on and off the field" in the community. 

Prior to that, the 33-year-old All-Pro played for the Arizona Cardinals for nine years after the franchise drafted him in the second round of the 2008 draft. In Arizona, Campbell recorded 56.5 sacks across 138 games (120 starts).

Campbell had 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 56 tackles (37 solo) across 16 games last season.

Related

    Notable Players Most Likely to Change Teams This Offseason 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Notable Players Most Likely to Change Teams This Offseason 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NFL Free-Agency Rumor 👀

    3️⃣ Teams start using franchise tag 🤔 No clarity in Brady's FA 📲 Tap in for updates around NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every NFL Free-Agency Rumor 👀

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Titans Not Interested in Brady

    Tennessee 'working hard' to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill instead of Tom Brady

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Titans Not Interested in Brady

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Passes New CBA

    🍿 Two playoff teams added for 2020 📆 17-game regular season as early as 2021 📲 Tap through for the 10-year agreement

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Passes New CBA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report