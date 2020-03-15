Report: Titans Not Interested in Tom Brady, Working on Ryan Tannehill's Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the team lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly not interested in signing Tom Brady and are instead prioritizing getting a new contract done with Ryan Tannehill.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported the Titans are "working hard" on a deal with Tannehill, who will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 18. Adam Schefter of ESPN later reported Tannehill and the Titans are "on the verge" of a multiyear contract extension.

The Titans had been regularly linked to Brady because he and coach Mike Vrabel were teammates with the New England Patriots.

    

