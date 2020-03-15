NFL CBA: Biggest Changes to Drug Testing, Salary, Schedule, Playoffs and More

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFLPA voted to ratify the proposed collective bargaining agreement Sunday, with 1,019 players voting in favor of the deal and 959 opposed.

For players, that means the very public fracturing of opinion leading into this vote carried out behind the scenes.

But what does it mean for fans? Well, first of all, there will be football for at least the next decade—the labor agreement stretches until March 2031.

As for everything else, here is a quick point-by-point explainer of the major differences in the new CBA:

A 17-game regular season is coming—just not yet. The 2020 season will feature 16 regular season games and four preseason games. Ownership has the option of expanding the regular season to 17 games, beginning with the 2021 season. That change appears inevitable.

The 2020 season will feature 16 regular season games and four preseason games. Ownership has the option of expanding the regular season to 17 games, beginning with the 2021 season. That change appears inevitable. The playoffs are expanding right now. A seventh team is being added to the playoffs in each conference, meaning there will be a total of six Wild Card games. Only the No. 1 team in each conference receives a bye.

A seventh team is being added to the playoffs in each conference, meaning there will be a total of six Wild Card games. Only the No. 1 team in each conference receives a bye. The preseason will be shortened when the 17-game regular season kicks in . Teams will play only three preseason games when ownership expands the regular season.

. Teams will play only three preseason games when ownership expands the regular season. Players get more money. The new CBA calls for players to receive 48 percent of the league's revenue beginning in 2021, which is up from 47 percent in 2020. That share will increase to 48.5 percent in the event of a 17th regular-season game being added.

The new CBA calls for players to receive 48 percent of the league's revenue beginning in 2021, which is up from 47 percent in 2020. That share will increase to 48.5 percent in the event of a 17th regular-season game being added. Roster size and practice squad limits increase. Teams can now have 55 active players on their roster and 14 players on their practice squad, up from 53 active players and 10 practice squad members.

Teams can now have 55 active players on their roster and 14 players on their practice squad, up from 53 active players and 10 practice squad members. Major changes to drug-testing policy. The new CBA eliminates suspensions for positive drug tests, instead instituting fines for up to three weeks' pay. A failure to cooperate with testing and clinical care is the only violation that results in a suspension—and that comes after the fourth violation. The new CBA also shortens the window for testing from four months to two weeks at the beginning of training camp and increases the threshold for a positive test for marijuana.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.