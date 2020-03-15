Tom Brady, NFL Players React to Vote Approving New CBA with 17-Game Schedule

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association announced it voted in favor of the proposed collective bargaining agreement Sunday, but a close vote of 1,019 to 959 created mixed reaction around the league.

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to current and retired players, increase jobs and ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

NFLPA president JC Tretter released a statement calling on players to "unite and move forward" together:

Tom Brady responded to an open letter from DeMaurice Smith, the head of the NFLPA, telling him "well done" on getting the deal completed.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was among the players excited about the vote.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho provided an explainer of what the new CBA means for fans and players:

The new collective bargaining agreement calls for owners to have an option to expand the regular season to 17 games and the playoffs by adding one additional team per conference; only the top team in each respective conference will receive a first-round bye.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was disappointed by voter turnout:

Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson did not share his teammates' enthusiasm for the deal, saying the players "folded" in negotiations:

Tight end Eric Ebron expressed his dismay with the deal, while Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson and Indianapolis Colts safety Darius Leonard chimed in to agree:

Robinson expressed his opinions even stronger with another tweet:

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said he disagreed with the decision to ratify the CBA but said it's time to rally around the opinion of the collective:

Suffice it to say, it doesn't appear Jenkins' call to rally around the deal has reached players yet.