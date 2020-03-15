NFL Rumors: 2020 Salary Cap to Be Set at $198.2M Per Team After New CBA Approved

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The salary cap for the 2020 NFL season is expected to be set at $198.2 million Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added "overall player costs per club" will be $242.9 million.

"Bigger jumps anticipated in 2021 and beyond as players' share of revenue increases," Pelissero added.

This update comes after members of the NFL Players Association voted earlier Sunday morning to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with a 1,019-959 majority vote:

Pelissero noted the new CBA is effective immediately and will run through 2030.

Commissioner Roger Goodell offered a statement:

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith posted a lengthy open letter to Twitter:

NFL owners voted to approve the terms of the new CBA in late February, but it did not go as smoothly for the NFLPA.

Representatives from both sides met for around four hours in Indianapolis during the NFL combine:

Several star players such as Richard Sherman, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt expressed they were vehemently against the proposed terms. A divisive point seemed to be the league's desire to expand the regular season to 17 games.

NFLPA president JC Tretter, the center for the Cleveland Browns, addressed some players' concerns in his statement about the new CBA's approval:

Now that the CBA has been approved, an expanded playoff field will be implemented as early as next season and a 17-game regular season as early as 2021.

The new league year is scheduled to begin Wednesday.