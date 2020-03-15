Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Reportedly Spends $95K on Bruce Lee Diamond Chain

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Kyler Murray is making the most of the NFL offseason, with the Arizona Cardinals quarterback reportedly spending $95,000 on a new pendant.

TMZ reported the story and shared a picture of the jewelry, which depicts martial artist Bruce Lee:

Per the report, throughout his career, the 2019 No. 1 draft pick has posted inspirational quotes from Lee on his social media accounts.

"We're told the ice features 40 carats of diamonds with approximately 7,800 stones...and, all told, the drip weighs in at a whopping 330 grams," said TMZ.

TMZ notes that while Murray may have dropped $95,000 on the chain, his 4-year, $35 million contract in Arizona means he can afford it.

Murray had an impressive debut season in the NFL after being picked by the Cardinals, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He threw for 3,722 yards last season, including 20 touchdown passes.