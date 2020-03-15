Schefter on 2020 NFL Draft: 'No Way' a 'Regular Draft' Is Happening in Las Vegas

The 2020 NFL draft is currently slated for April 23, but ESPN's Adam Schefter does not see the league continuing with plans to allow fans to attend the event in Las Vegas. 

Schefter said Sunday on SportsCenter that there is "no way" the league will move forward with a "regular draft."

"There's not gonna be a crowd of fans at the draft this year. I don't need the NFL to tell me that right now to know that. I'm telling you right now, that's not going to happen," Schefter said. "The question is...is the draft going to be kept in place in Vegas? Are they gonna do it in a small, confined space? Are they gonna shift it to where the networks are doing it from their home headquarters? How are they gonna handle it? But I can tell you right now, there's no way that regular draft is happening in Vegas next month."

