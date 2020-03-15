NFL Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Top Players Based on Latest Rumors

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Batten down the hatches: NFL free agency is nearly here.

The 2020 league schedule is slated to open with the beginning of free agency at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but teams can commence with the legal tampering period and discuss contracts beginning Monday.

Perhaps one of the most underrated elements of this offseason, however, is the extension of the franchise-tag deadline.

The deadline was initially set for March 10, but the NFL moved that to Monday before midnight, allowing teams a little extra time in their internal decision-making processes. This is especially important for teams like the Dallas Cowboys, who reserve the option to utilize the franchise tag on Dak Prescott if they are unable to negotiate a long-term deal with their star quarterback.

Here is the latest on Prescott, as well as another big-name quarterback and a breakout defensive star from the 2019 campaign.

Dak Prescott Contract Complicated by CBA Vote

The Cowboys have made no bones about their desire to come to terms with Dak Prescott.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported the Cowboys met with the former fourth-round pick to discuss a massive extension that would pay Prescott $105 million guaranteed at an annual average of $33 million per season. However, it seemed the negotiations were stalled by the vote on the latest collective bargaining proposal.

Indeed, Michael Gehlken of the same outlet reported that talks had been "hampered by a lack of CBA clarity." This is important for a number of reasons. For starters, the Cowboys might have to use the franchise tag on Prescott, which would then force them to work out a deal with impending free-agent wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The players ratified the vote by simple majority, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This grants the players 48 percent of the revenue share, an uptick from the 47 in place for the 2020 season.

Dallas might seek to alter the terms of the deal after ratification, knowing Prescott and the rest of the roster would benefit from the added revenue share.

This could make it tough to hammer out a deal prior to Monday's franchise tag deadline, which might force the Cowboys' hand in using the tag to buy themselves even more time.

Prediction: Cowboys use the franchise tag on Prescott.

Brady Wants More Control Over Play-Calling Duties

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Although the prospect of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots and donning a new uniform for the first time in his storied career is one of more fascinating storylines of the offseason, not all teams are sold.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported Brady appears to be interested in a number of possibilities, but only a certain number of teams are interested in making him their new signal-caller. One of those teams, however, might be willing to comply with Brady's desires.

Russini also reported Brady is seeking a more defined role in the play-calling process, and she suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams willing to give Brady more control over the offense. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has a history of allowing his quarterbacks to call plays and make adjustments at the line of scrimmage, and Russini said the Bucs are "all-in" on signing Brady. That report was corroborated by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

There are a lot of unknowns with respect to Brady, though Tampa Bay would pose an interesting fit. The Bucs have a pair of Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as a defense that ranked fifth in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, per Pro Football Outsiders.

After years of playing on structural contracts, Brady will surely be interested in the dollar figure. But at this stage in his career, it is likely he will prioritize the opportunity to win and have more control over the offense he commands.

Prediction: Bucs sign Brady for two years, $72 million.

Bucs Expected to Tag Shaquil Barrett

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Shaquil Barrett was one of the breakout stars of the 2019 season. He had never recorded more than 5.5 sacks over the course of a full season prior to arriving in Tampa Bay.

But last year, Barrett terrorized opposing quarterbacks. The 27-year-old led the NFL with 19.5 sacks, adding six forced fumbles and 37 quarterback hits for good measure.

The Bucs might hope to keep Barrett around for the long haul, but it seems they are resigned to the using franchise tag in 2020.

Stroud reported Tampa Bay is expected to tag Barrett prior to Monday's deadline, which makes sense given he said he was perfectly happy being the franchise player.

If he is tagged, Barrett would make somewhere between $16 million and $19 million in salary. He would then reenter the market after the 2020 season.

In any case, Tampa Bay's defensive anchor will likely be sticking around next year.

Prediction: Bucs use franchise tag on Barrett.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.