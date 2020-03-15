NFL Mock Draft 2020: Latest Predictions for Tua, Joe Burrow, Top QB Prospects

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For the better part of four months, it's been almost a foregone conclusion who would be the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft. When Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a hip injury, any doubt that LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow would be taken first overall disappeared.

Burrow further cemented his case by crowning one of the best seasons ever by a college quarterback with a national championship win over Clemson and a Heisman.

When the Cincinnati Bengals, who desperately need a quarterback to replace Andy Dalton, secured the first pick, the Burrow-to-the-Bengals hype train started, and it hasn't looked back.

Every major mock draft has Burrow being taken No. 1 by the Bengals, but where do they see the other three potential first-round QBs going?

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

23. New England Patriots: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

24. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

27. Seattle Seahawks: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

29. Tennessee Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Despite concerns that his hip injury would have long-lasting effects on his health, Tagovailoa's medical tests have said nothing but the opposite. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tua's four-month scans were described as "very good with no concerns," and he was even expected to be cleared for Alabama's Pro Day on April 9.

With the coronavirus outbreak, the Crimson Tide canceled any football activities this spring, so it's likely that Tua will either have to delay his workout until a later date or, depending on how the league decides to handle the draft, his workouts might only be able to be done with teams.

In CBS Sports' Josh Edwards' latest mock, the Detroit Lions trade out of the No. 3 spot, and the Los Angeles Chargers move up to make Tua their franchise quarterback.

NFL Media's Charles Davis has Tua going No. 2 to the Washington Redskins, while B/R's Matt Miller has the Dolphins taking Tagovailoa at No. 5.

CBS Sports: Los Angeles Chargers, No. 3

NFL Media: Washington, No. 2

Bleacher Report: Miami, No. 5

Justin Herbert, Oregon

The reviews on Justin Herbert over the past few months have been mixed, to say the least. Of the potential first-round quarterbacks, Herbert best fits the archetype of what NFL teams look for. He's big, cerebral and has a strong arm. But with the recent success of mobile—or at least somewhat mobile—quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes, teams aren't as sold on picking traditional signal-callers.

Herbert also leaves a lot to be desired in terms of willingness to drive the ball down the field, often opting for safer, shorter throws. That's not inherently a bad thing, but when team's are wondering whether they should spend a first-round pick on a quarterback, they want more than a game manager.

CBS Sports: Miami, No. 5

NFL Media: Indianapolis, No. 13

Bleacher Report: Los Angeles Chargers, No. 6

Jordan Love, Utah State

There are few quarterbacks or even prospects who have seen their stock rise like Jordan Love's has over the last few weeks. Once viewed as a fringe first-rounder or early second-day pick, Love has worked his way into the conversation of being the third quarterback taken behind Burrow and Tagovailoa.

He had an up-and-down final season at Utah State after most of his offensive weapons graduated, but Love has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback.

CBS Sports: Las Vegas, No. 19

NFL Media: Miami, No. 5

Bleacher Report: Indianapolis, No. 13

Follow Keegan on Twitter, @ByKeeganPope.