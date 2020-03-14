Dontari Poe's 2020 Contract Option Reportedly Will Not Be Picked Up by Panthers

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 14, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: Dontari Poe #95 of the Carolina Panthers looks at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

When NFL free agency opens up on March 18, Dontari Poe will be one of the league's stars looking for a new home.

According to The Athletic's Joseph Person, the Carolina Panthers will not pick up the option on Poe's contract.

The team will save $9.8 million in cap space with Poe's exit.

     

