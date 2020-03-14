Dontari Poe's 2020 Contract Option Reportedly Will Not Be Picked Up by Panthers

Tim Warner/Getty Images

When NFL free agency opens up on March 18, Dontari Poe will be one of the league's stars looking for a new home.

According to The Athletic's Joseph Person, the Carolina Panthers will not pick up the option on Poe's contract.

The team will save $9.8 million in cap space with Poe's exit.

