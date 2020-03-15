2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predicting Landing Spots for LaMelo Ball, Top Prospects

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

With the NBA temporarily stopped and the college basketball season over because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 draft will likely command a few more headlines than normal in March.

Everyone needs to look forward to something, right?

Although the class doesn't have an undisputed No. 1 prospect, some of the likeliest players to be taken at the top of the draft include LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. We will highlight Ball, along with a couple of other likely first-round choices.

The order of the following mock draft is based on the NBA standings rather than a projection of how the season may end.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

5. Detroit Pistons: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

6. New York Knicks: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

7. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. Charlotte Hornets: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

11. San Antonio Spurs: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from BKN): Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

17. Boston Celtics (from MEM): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from IND): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

20. Brooklyn Nets (from PHI): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (from HOU): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from OKC): Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

23. Miami Heat: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

24. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from DEN): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

26. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York Knicks (from LAC): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

30. Boston Celtics (from MIL): Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

This winding journey is reaching a transition point.

Over the past few years, Ball's on-court career has included stops in high school, Lithuania and Australia. The NBA draft will be next. Ball is recovering from a bone bruise in his foot, an injury that ended his 2019-20 season prematurely.

He could participate in the 2020 combine, but Pat Benson of Forbes noted Ball's father, LaVar, said that's no guarantee:

"I don't know if he's going to do the draft combine because I think he's done enough. He's proved enough on the court already. Now it's just finding a good team, actually, a good coach who's going to believe in him. That's the main thing."

That wouldn't be a surprise given top prospects often decline to participate. In 2019, for example, neither Zion Williamson nor Ja Morant took part in drills or measurements.

Ball averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in his 12 appearances, winning NBL Rookie of the Year.

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

The cancellation of the NCAA tournament prevented Obi Toppin from taking a deserved place in the national spotlight.

Last season, he averaged 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for a Dayton squad that missed the Big Dance. As a redshirt sophomore, however, Toppin racked up 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks while guiding Dayton to a likely No. 1 seed. He also buried 39 percent of his 2.6 three-point attempts per game.

Toppin could have used March Madness as a way to solidify his billing as a top-10 pick. Now it won't happen.

Since he recently turned 22, Toppin will probably be flagged for his age. His defense isn't a strength, either, so a slide into the late lottery is foreseeable.

Nevertheless, his inherent gifts, offensive efficiency and shooting range will demand plenty of attention.

Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

The simple truth is Nico Mannion didn't perform extremely well as a freshman. Still, the point guard's appeal is clear.

Mannion showed exceptional vision and awareness, averaging 5.3 assists this season. His feel for the position—and the game overall—is an indisputable positive.

So what's his ceiling?

Mannion is still improving as a creator, needs to become a more consistent shooter and isn't a great defender. He shot just 32.7 percent from three and 39.2 overall for Arizona. But if he develops any of those skills into a reliable part of his contributions, he will be a valuable backup at worst.

And the best-case scenario, then, is a dynamic player who's incredibly smart. Mannion is worth the mid-first-round risk.

