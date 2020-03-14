Reds' Trevor Bauer Organizing 'Sandlot' Game in Arizona During MLB Hiatus

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With Major League Baseball on hiatus because of concerns about the coronavirus, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is attempting to organize a "sandlot" game in Arizona

Bauer tweeted an invite to his fellow MLB players, as well as any minor leaguers, who want to be part of the event and said it will be live-streamed through his social media channels:

One added wrinkle to the game will be that all players must wear microphones. The ability to hear players talk during games has been adopted by MLB during select spring training games broadcast on ESPN. 

On Thursday, MLB announced the cancellation of its spring training schedule and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

MLB is allowing players to travel home after canceling spring training, but they also have the option of remaining at their team's spring training complex to continue training and working out if/when the regular season begins. 

Half of MLB's 30 teams hold spring training in Arizona, so there are no shortage of available options to play in the sandlot game if they choose to do so. 

As for when the game will be held, Bauer didn't specify a date and encouraged fans to follow him on social media "or risk missing it entirely."  

Related

    RedsXtra: Inside the 48 hours that suspended the Cincinnati Reds, MLB season

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    RedsXtra: Inside the 48 hours that suspended the Cincinnati Reds, MLB season

    Bobby Nightengale
    via Cincinnati.com

    Sources: MLB May Not Start Until June

    @ScottMillerBbl is on the ground at spring training, with insiders saying a delayed start is only the beginning of baseball's coronavirus fallout

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sources: MLB May Not Start Until June

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Many Reds minor leaguers to remain in Goodyear

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Many Reds minor leaguers to remain in Goodyear

    Doug Gray
    via redsminorleagues.com

    Dick Williams talks about what’s next for the Reds after baseball is suspended

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Dick Williams talks about what’s next for the Reds after baseball is suspended

    Doug Gray
    via Redleg Nation