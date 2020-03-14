Melvin Gordon Rumors: Ex-Chargers RB Interested in Dolphins at 'Right Price'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly expected to check in on running back Melvin Gordon III during free agency.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins figure to bring in a veteran running back, and Gordon would have interest "at the right price."

Wolfe noted Carlos Hyde, Lamar Miller, Jordan Howard and Frank Gore are also options for the Dolphins if they are unable or unwilling to meet Gordon's asking price.

