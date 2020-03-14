Melvin Gordon Rumors: Ex-Chargers RB Interested in Dolphins at 'Right Price'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly expected to check in on running back Melvin Gordon III during free agency.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins figure to bring in a veteran running back, and Gordon would have interest "at the right price." 

Wolfe noted Carlos Hyde, Lamar Miller, Jordan Howard and Frank Gore are also options for the Dolphins if they are unable or unwilling to meet Gordon's asking price.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

