NFL's Austin Seferian-Jenkins Arrested on DUI Charges in Washington

NFL's Austin Seferian-Jenkins Arrested on DUI Charges in WashingtonMarch 14, 2020
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Free-agent NFL tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was arrested Monday and charged with DUI in Gig Harbor, Washington, the city where he played high school football.
TMZ Sports reported the news Saturday and noted Seferian-Jenkins also faces counts of driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
