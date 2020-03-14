NFL's Austin Seferian-Jenkins Arrested on DUI Charges in Washington

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Austin Seferian-Jenkins #88 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the New York Giants on September 9, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jaguars defeated the Giants 20-15. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Free-agent NFL tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was arrested Monday and charged with DUI in Gig Harbor, Washington, the city where he played high school football.

TMZ Sports reported the news Saturday and noted Seferian-Jenkins also faces counts of driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

