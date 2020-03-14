NFL's Austin Seferian-Jenkins Arrested on DUI Charges in Washington

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Free-agent NFL tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was arrested Monday and charged with DUI in Gig Harbor, Washington, the city where he played high school football.

TMZ Sports reported the news Saturday and noted Seferian-Jenkins also faces counts of driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

